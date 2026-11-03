Emergys Forges Partnership with Glean to Accelerate Enterprise AI and Agentic Adoption

PRNewswire

Raleigh [North Carolina], November 3: Emergys, a digital transformation services company announced a partnership with enterprise AI platform Glean to help enterprises move AI and agentic systems from pilot to production. While enterprises invest heavily in core platforms, critical knowledge remains fragmented.

Glean addresses this through three foundational pillars: an enterprise platform empowering teams to build custom AI agents across multiple models, a deep knowledge context graph that connects scattered information, and intelligent architecture that reduces AI token usage for Emergys customers. Emergys designs, deploys, and operates business-critical enterprise systems and workflows-implementing foundational platforms while Glean unifies the knowledge across them.

Under the partnership, customers gain access to unified AI search and knowledge across ERP, ESM, and CRM platforms, alongside agentic workflows that combine Glean Agents with Emergys' EMY cross-platform AI agents. Additionally, the alliance delivers AI-powered managed services for business process automation and faster L1-L3 resolution while utilizing Glean's context graph to uplift the enterprise value chain.

"Glean creates a tremendous synergy across the Emergys customer base, serving as a powerful add-on to our existing solutions, models, and Agentic AI framework," said Krishna Prabhu, CEO, Emergys. "By uniting multi-model flexibility with complete enterprise context that makes AI work at scale, we are helping our clients optimize token efficiency and turn fragmented data and processes into real, measurable business outcomes."

"Moving AI agents from pilots to production requires more than powerful models. It requires trusted enterprise context and the expertise to integrate AI into business-critical workflows," said Zubin Irani, VP of Partnerships, Glean. "By combining Glean's enterprise context with Emergys' deep implementation expertise, we're helping organizations put AI to work across their existing systems and drive meaningful business outcomes."

Together, the companies will pursue joint opportunities across core enterprise, mid-market, and hi-tech deployments across the globe

About Emergys

Emergys is a digital transformation services company enabling enterprises across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA to design, deploy, operate, and optimize business-critical technology platforms for sustained value. Learn more at www.emergys.com

Media Contact:

Animish Raje

animish.raje@emergys.com

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