VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 23: With 20,300+ installations across 28 states, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS certifications, and the prestigious TPM Excellence Award by JIPM, Japan, INVARA strengthens its legacy of engineering excellence and industrial weighing expertise.

Essae Digitronics, an Indian weighbridge manufacturer and provider of industrial weighing solutions, is now INVARA Digitronics. The rebranding marks a new phase in the company's journey, with a focus on advancing technology, expanding its capabilities and addressing the evolving needs of industrial customers. The transition carries forward the people, customer relationships, quality standards and service commitments established under its former identity.

Established in 1996, the company has completed 20,300+ installations and has a presence across 28 states nationwide. Its service network spans 82 locations, supported by 11 branch offices and more than 115 experienced engineers, providing a strong foundation for its next phase of growth.

"This transition marks an important milestone in our journey," said Prakash Venkatesan in the company's rebranding statement. "While our name has evolved, our commitment to customers, quality, and service remains unchanged. INVARA Digitronics represents the next chapter of innovation and growth built on decades of trust."

NVARA Digitronics operates manufacturing facilities in Bommasandra, Bengaluru, and Sitarganj, Uttarakhand. The company is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS certified and has received the TPM Excellence Award from JIPM, Japan. Its digital weighbridges undergo pre-delivery testing and calibration. Its product portfolio includes steel and concrete weighbridges, dynamic and in-motion weighing products, automated weighing solutions and application-specific technologies such as silo weighing and wheel loader weighing.

The company serves a broad spectrum of industries, including agriculture, engineering, construction, infrastructure, toll operations, ready-mix concrete, building materials, steel, mining, cement and logistics. Its application experience enables it to address different operational requirements, from seasonal agricultural arrivals to frequent heavy vehicle movements at steel and mining facilities.

Selecting an industrial weighing system involves more than determining its capacity. Vehicle types, site conditions, available space, traffic volumes and material handling workflows can all influence equipment requirements. A broad product portfolio allows the company to consider these factors when addressing the needs of individual industrial sites.

As industrial operations become increasingly digitised, weighing systems are evolving beyond their traditional role of measuring materials. Accurate weighing records are essential to procurement, inventory management, production planning and the dispatch of finished goods. Businesses are increasingly looking for solutions that improve transaction visibility, reduce manual intervention and integrate weighing into wider operational workflows.

Automation offers opportunities to minimise repetitive data entry, while integrating vehicle identification with weighing records can improve transaction traceability. Connectivity with business software can also make information more accessible to teams across procurement, inventory and dispatch. INVARA Digitronics intends to build on its established engineering and application experience to address these emerging requirements through innovation and expanded technological capabilities.

For industrial customers, the value of a weighing system extends throughout its operational life. Technical guidance, installation, commissioning, calibration and periodic maintenance all contribute to dependable performance. As site conditions and production requirements evolve, access to experienced service professionals becomes particularly important.

Under its new identity, INVARA Digitronics will continue to support customers through its established service infrastructure. The company's direction brings together its manufacturing experience, industry knowledge and nationwide support network with an ambition to develop solutions for an increasingly automated industrial environment. For customers and business partners, the rebranding represents continuity of established commitments alongside a broader vision for the future..

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