Fast & Up's 'Fuel Forward' Campaign Powers Indian Athletes at the Asian Games 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: As the Asian Games in Japan continue to bring together the best sporting talent from across the continent, India's favourite active nutrition brand, Fast & Up, is celebrating the athletes pushing their limits on the Asian stage. Through its latest campaign, 'Fuel Forward', Fast & Up is supporting six elite Indian athletes - Srihari Nataraj (Swimming), Joshna Chinappa (Squash), Jarmanpreet Singh (Hockey) and badminton stars Tanisha Crasto, Dhruv Kapila and Ayush Shetty, backing them through the demands of preparation, performance and recovery.

The campaign has already seen strong results on the field. Ayush Shetty and Dhruv Kapila were part of India's Bronze-winning men's badminton team, while Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila have reached the mixed doubles quarters. Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar secured a bronze medal in mixed doubles squash, and Jarmanpreet Singh is part of the Indian men's hockey team that has secured a place in the semi-finals.

At the heart of "Fuel Forward" is a simple sporting truth: you're only as good as what you do next. A tough loss becomes a lesson. A win becomes the new benchmark. A setback becomes fuel for the next challenge. For elite athletes, progress isn't about staying ahead of yesterday, it's about constantly pushing beyond it.

The campaign draws inspiration from Fast & Up's iconic chevron logo, a symbol of movement, momentum and perpetual progress. It captures the mindset of athletes who refuse to stand still, whether they are recovering from a defeat, building on a breakthrough or preparing for their next big challenge.

Through "Fuel Forward," Fast & Up celebrates the relentless cycle that defines sporting excellence: prepare, perform, recover, reflect and go again. Because champions don't simply move forward. They take every experience - the wins, the losses, the lessons and the setbacks and turn it into momentum. With six athletes across swimming, squash, hockey and badminton representing India at the Asian Games, Fast & Up is backing their journey and the momentum they bring to the competition.

Joshna Chinappa said, "Squash demands intense endurance and agility. Over the years, I've learned that longevity in sport is all about how well you recover. 'Fuel Forward' is a great message for every athlete because every tournament requires us to adapt, learn and push harder than before."

Jarmanpreet Singh said, "Every setback has taught me something about myself and about the game. Coming back from an early setback and finding my way back to the biggest stages has made me value every opportunity even more. You learn to keep moving forward, stay focused on what's ahead and put in the work, no matter what's happened before. That's what 'Fuel Forward' means to me, and I'm happy to have Fast & Up alongside me through this journey. "

Tanisha Crasto said, "Doubles badminton is fast-paced and physical. Staying hydrated and fully energised throughout intense tournament schedules is key. 'Fuel Forward' inspires us to keep evolving and learning from every match while raising our standards with every opportunity"

Srihari Nataraj said, "In swimming, every millisecond counts, and recovery between sessions is everything. 'Fuel Forward' represents my mindset every time I hit the pool, learning from every race and continuing to push for new personal bests. Fast & Up keeps my body fueled to deliver when it matters most."

Dhruv Kapila said, "Playing for India at a tournament like the Asian Games comes with a different level of responsibility. At this level, staying physically prepared and recovering well between matches is crucial, and Fast & Up has been an important part of that routine."

Ayush Shetty said, "Being part of India's Bronze-winning badminton team at the Asian Games is a proud moment and a reminder of how much work goes into every performance. As a young player, I'm constantly learning from every match, every challenge and the people around me. 'Fuel Forward' captures that mindset of taking what you learn and using it to get better, and I'm happy to have Fast & Up supporting me as I continue to grow."

Speaking on the campaign, Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, Co-founder, Fast & Up, said, "Athletes don't hit rewind, they evolve. Every setback, every victory and every hard-fought moment becomes fuel for what comes next. Our iconic chevron represents movement, momentum and continuous progress, and 'Fuel Forward' brings that philosophy to life. Seeing Ayush and Dhruv be a part of India's Bronze-winning men's badminton team, and Joshna secure a bronze medal in mixed doubles squash, we are delighted to support our athletes through the demands of competition and recovery, and we will continue to cheer them on as they take on every challenge that comes next and beyond."

With the "Fuel Forward" campaign, Fast & Up continues to celebrate the journeys behind sporting performances, recognising that every medal, milestone and breakthrough is built on the work that happens before, during and after competition.

About Fast & Up

Fullife Healthcare Pvt Ltd, the market leader in nutrition and immunity, was founded in 2011 and is one of India's largest effervescent nutrition manufacturers. Fullife is the parent company of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited, whose flagship brand 'Fast & Up' was brought to India in 2015 under their 'active' lifestyle segment and pioneers in effervescent tech in India, available in different formats effervescent, powder, RTDs. Fast & Up products are backed by innovative Swiss technology and effervescent science with an in-house R & D centre and EU-compliant manufacturing units. Fast & Up is dedicated to delivering innovative products for active living across its segments, making it the nutrition & immunity choice for many, including several professional sports athletes. It is the official nutrition partner for Bengaluru FC for ISL 2021. Fast & Up is the only brand with informed choice and informed sport certification across its flagship products. After building an established presence in India and Italy (2018), the brand is expanding its reach to tap other European co countries and the American market.

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