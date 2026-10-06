Felix wins in AI category at FFFP Conference; bets on AI to help MFDs grow without adding headcount

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: Felix, the AI-native customer engagement platform, officially launched in July 2025, has won in the AI category at the FFFP Conference, where it was showcased through live demonstrations and one-on-one interactions with distributors. It aims to take the AI learning load off mutual fund distributors (MFDs) and embed AI into the everyday workflows of their business.

Felix is co-founded by Rohan Kardile, who leads product, and Abhishek Gidde, who leads technology. Together, they are building the platform to help MFDs automate workflows, personalise client engagement and use AI-driven insights in their day-to-day business.

The problem: The opportunity for distributors has never been bigger. Industry AUM touched ₹87.1 lakh crore in August 2026 and monthly SIP inflows hit a record ₹32,297 crore, as per AMFI data. Yet the traditional MFD is struggling to keep pace. Direct plans now account for 36.7% of retail AUM, up from 21.4% in 2021, and investors under 30 make up the majority of new entrants, most of whom expect the personalised, always-on experience of a digital app.

Most distributors still run their practice on Excel sheets, registers and AMC portals. An estimated 90-95% grow only through referrals, with no digital funnel or personal brand. And when a relationship manager leaves, the client context and the principal's way of working often walk out too, pulling the principal back into every conversation.

The impact on the MFD: Felix is built around what changes in the distributor's business, not around the technology.

Reaching Gen Z: Young investors discover, compare and decide on their phones. Felix gives the MFD a digital-first presence under their own brand, with reels, personalised WhatsApp content and interactive tools that speak the language of a 25-year-old, so the distributor competes for the investor who would otherwise go direct.

A sales and marketing funnel beyond referrals: Instead of waiting for the next referral, the MFD can capture leads from social media, events and campaigns, and see every prospect move through a pipeline from first enquiry to conversion. Growth becomes measurable and repeatable rather than dependent on word of mouth.

Hyper-personalisation: Every interaction, from a review proposal to a WhatsApp message, can be shaped around a client's goals, life stage and portfolio, carrying the distributor's name rather than an AMC's. The one-to-one engagement once reserved for top clients extends across the entire book.

AI cloning: Felix learns how the distributor thinks, their investment philosophy and how they explain it to clients, and creates an AI clone of the MFD that stays with the practice. New team members engage clients like the principal from day one, so attrition no longer resets the business. The stated aim is to help MFDs grow AUM two to three times without proportionate hiring.

At the conference, the Felix team spanning tech, product and sales was on the ground, demonstrating the platform and, more importantly, listening to distributors. The company says the validation it received from MFDs reinforced its direction, and their suggestions will shape what it builds next. "Felix - Intelligence Behind Advice" is the line the team has chosen to sum up that intent.

If you wish to explore the product and learn more about its capabilities, click on Felix.

About Felix

Felix is building intelligence for the people who advise India's investors. We believe the mutual fund distributor - not an app, not an AMC - is the relationship that keeps a household invested through market cycles, and that AI should strengthen that relationship rather than replace it. Felix embeds AI into the everyday workflow of an MFD's practice: understanding clients, personalising engagement, and preserving how the principal thinks so the practice outlasts any one hire. Launched in July 2025, Felix is co-founded by Rohan Kardile and Abhishek Gidde. Felix - Intelligence Behind Advice.

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