SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Applications for the Three-Year LL.B. programme at Symbiosis Law School, Pune (SLS Pune), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), are closing soon. Registration and payment for the Symbiosis All India Admission Test (AIAT), which is mandatory for admission to the programme, closes on December 4, 2026 (Friday).

With a legacy spanning 50 years, SLS Pune is ranked 7th by the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India, in 2025. Reintroduced in 2014, the Three-Year LL.B. is designed for graduates from diverse academic backgrounds, including arts, humanities, management and engineering, who wish to pursue a career in law. It prepares them to apply their prior knowledge across areas such as public policy, corporate law, technology law and legal consultancy.

Applicants must be graduates from any recognised university or Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade. Candidates from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes require a minimum of 40% marks.

SLS Pune's research work is driven through the Symbiosis Centre for Advanced Legal Studies and Research (SCALSAR), the institute's dedicated research body, which runs across three clusters, Science, Technology and Innovation Law; Rule of Law in Context; and Comparative Law, and hosts SYMROLIC, its annual international research conference. The institute's research profile is anchored by the Jean Monnet Chair on EU Climate Justice Law, Governance, Management and Policy and four Erasmus+ CBHE KA2 projects awarded by the European Union.

SLS Pune's Career & Professional Development Cell facilitates placements, internships and career counselling for students across the institute. International recruiters have included Baker McKenzie (London), Linklaters LLP (London) and NYK Law Firm (Dubai), alongside international internship placements in Nepal, Taiwan, Qatar and Ireland.

"The Three-Year LL.B. is built for graduates who want to bring what they already know into the legal profession, whether that is engineering, management or the humanities. With applications closing on December 4, we would encourage every interested graduate to complete the process in time, so that we can welcome them to a programme that prepares practice-ready lawyers for a rapidly changing India," said Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, Director, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and Dean, Faculty of Law, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

The programme carries a sanctioned intake of 60 students. It is a full-time, three-year course delivered in English, structured across a semester pattern totalling six semesters.

Admission Process:

The AIAT is scheduled for December 19, 2026 (Saturday), from 9:00 to 10:45 AM, in Centre-Based Test (CBT) mode at select centres across India. Admit cards will be available from December 11, 2026 (Friday). The test comprises a writing sample of two subjective questions worth 20 marks each (40 marks total, 65 minutes), 10 objective multiple-choice questions worth 20 marks covering general knowledge, legal reasoning and reading comprehension, and an online psychometric test worth 10 marks (20 minutes).

Shortlisted candidates will then take the online Personal Interaction (PI), which carries 30 marks, on January 8 and 9, 2027 (Friday and Saturday). It assesses personal attributes, fitment, work experience, global outlook, professionalism, ethics, values and the candidate's Statement of Purpose. Documents can be uploaded on the Document Portal from December 30, 2026 to January 5, 2027. Dates are subject to change, and candidates should refer to symlaw.ac.in for updates.

Registration Process and Fee:

The AIAT registration fee is ₹2,150, payable online by the closing date, December 4, 2026 (Friday), 11:59 pm. Candidates are also required to upload a Statement of Purpose (not exceeding 250 words) and a Letter of Recommendation from a Head/Supervisor/Professor at their institution, along with other required documents, as per the AIAT schedule.

For more details on the programme, visit: www.symlaw.ac.in

Apply Now for the Three-Year LL.B. Programme

For queries: threeyearllb@symlaw.ac.in

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