First MET City International Half Marathon Offers a Course Built for Fast Times

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 31: Registrations are now open for the first edition of the MET City International Half Marathon, to be held on Sunday, 25 October 2026 at Reliance MET City, Haryana.

Runners will experience a rare combination: the fresh air and lush green surroundings of an open landscape, paired with the smooth, wide roads of a modern, full-standard city. Conveniently located, it is an easy morning drive to and from Delhi and Gurugram. With its flat and straight layout, this course holds the potential to become the fastest route in North India, making it the ultimate destination for anyone looking to chase their Personal Best (PB).

The event carries a cash prize pool of close to Rs. 9 lakh, with Rs. 1,00,000 each for the fastest man and woman over the half marathon. Alongside the 21.1K signature race, the event features a 10K Timed Run and a 5K Fun Run/Walk, welcoming seasoned runners, first-timers, and families alike for an energetic morning of fitness, fun and memories. Early-bird entries start at Rs. 599 and close on 31 August 2026.

Most races in the region borrow their route from a working city, routing runners around barricades, traffic held at the next junction, or flyovers that arrive at the worst possible kilometre. This route runs inside an approximately 8,250-acre planned township area, where the roads were laid out long before a race was imagined.

- Green all the way. The course runs through open, planted avenues, with trees down the centre of the road and along both sides; a pleasant run rather than a grey one.

- Flat and straight. No climbs, no descents, no flyovers; the biggest single advantage a course can offer anyone chasing a time.

- Traffic-free, start to finish. Every crossing along the route will be managed by the organisers. Runners will not meet traffic at any point.

- No sharp turns. The route curves gently instead of doubling back on itself, so runners hold their rhythm rather than braking and building speed again.

- Room to run. Road corridors run up to 60 metres wide, with multi-lane roads throughout. No crush at the start, no weaving past slower groups, no jostling at the finish.

- Smooth tar underfoot. Well-laid, pothole-free tar roads rather than the concrete common to city races; easier on the knees and offering a highly comfortable running experience.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Shrivallabh Goyal, CEO and Whole-Time Director, Reliance MET City said, "We are incredibly proud to host this inaugural sporting event at Reliance MET City. Our city was meticulously planned to ensure people can live, work, and commute seamlessly. On 25 October, we are handing these very roads over to the running community. With a course that is flat, exceptionally wide, flanked by greenery on all sides, and completely closed to traffic for the morning, absolutely nothing will force athletes to break their stride. Whether a participant is chasing a personal best or crossing their very first finish line, we want them to experience the smooth, comfortable run that world-class urban planning provides."

Event details

- Event: MET City International Half Marathon, first edition

- Date: Sunday, 25 October 2026

- Venue: Reliance MET City, Haryana (Delhi NCR)

- Categories: 21.1 km Half Marathon, 10K Timed Run, 5K Fun Run/Walk

- Flag-off: 6:00 AM for the 21.1K, 6:30 AM for the 10K and 7:00 AM for the 5K. Reporting time is one hour before flag-off.

- Cut-off times: 3 hours 30 minutes for the 21.1K, 90 minutes for the 10K and 60 minutes for the 5K.

- Course: Flat, fast, traffic-free, and green with tree-lined avenues

- Prize pool: Close to Rs. 9 lakh across the 21.1K and 10K, for men and women

Registration

Entries are open at www.metcityinternationalhalfmarathon.com and close on 15 October 2026, 11:59 PM IST, or earlier once places are filled. Registration is online only; there is no entry on race day.

- 21.1K Half Marathon: Rs. 1,199 early bird until 31 August, Rs. 2,499 thereafter. Open to runners aged 18 and above.

- 10K Timed Run: Rs. 799 early bird until 31 August, Rs. 1,699 thereafter. Open to runners aged 15 and above.

- 5K Fun Run/Walk: Rs. 599 early bird until 31 August, Rs. 1,199 thereafter. Open to participants aged 12 and above.

The MET City International Half Marathon is organised by GRR Salubrity and Events Pvt Ltd, a specialised running and marathon management company with over 13 years of experience in the space. GRR is known for world-class safety protocols, seamless logistics and has successfully executed 200+ running events across India, brining comprehensive expertise across event conceptualization, planning and on ground execution to this debut edition.

About Reliance MET City

Reliance MET City is a smart and sustainable integrated township planned in 8,250-acre in Jhajjar district, Haryana. Home to over 700 companies from 12 countries and supporting more than 45,000 direct jobs, it is among India's most advanced urban developments. Backed by IGBC Platinum-certified planning and full trunk infrastructure across power, water, roads and connectivity, Reliance MET City is designed to deliver a complete ecosystem for economic growth, community living and environmental sustainable. The township is developed by Model Economic Township Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited.

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