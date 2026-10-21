Framing Modern Homes: Aparna Enterprises Ltd Opens It's First Flagship Studio in Bengaluru

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 21: A window frames a view, admits daylight and influences the character of a room. Its proportions, material and opening mechanism also determine how that space functions. With the inauguration of its new Flagship Studios in Bengaluru, Aparna Enterprises Ltd. is bringing these design decisions into a setting where homeowners and architects can explore them firsthand.

Spread across 2500 sq ft at The Key Ventures on New Airport Road, opposite Decathlon, Chikkajala, the studios offer a single destination to compare materials, frame profiles, finishes, glazing and opening mechanisms. The combined format enables customers to consider different systems within the same project, balancing architectural preferences with ventilation, indoor comfort, maintenance and ease of use.

Aparna Enterprises Ltd.'s Flagship Studios were inaugurated by Mr B. N. Srinivas, Chairman, Panchami Group, in the presence of Mr Ram Kullai, Business Head - Venster, Okotech and Rollform, Aparna Enterprises Limited, and Mr Amar S. Deshpande, Business Head - Alteza. The opening brought together architects, designers and builders for a walkthrough of the displays and product demonstrations.

Located at The Key Ventures, opposite Decathlon, the studios features UPVC and Aluminium Doors and windows Entire Range. Visitors can have touch and feel of different opening mechanisms, frame profiles and compare finish, hardware and glazing samples, gaining a clearer understanding of choices that can be difficult to assess from a catalogue alone.

Ms Aparna Reddy, Executive Director, Aparna Enterprises Ltd., said, "Our vision for Aparna Enterprises Ltd is to make the quality of building materials visible in the quality of everyday living. Doors and windows influence the light, comfort and character of a home for years, so customers need choices that respond to how they want to live. Through Venster and Alteza, we are building a portfolio that gives architects design freedom and homeowners confidence in performance. Bringing both brands together helps us connect our manufacturing capabilities with the individual needs of each home."

For architects, doors and windows establish the rhythm of a façade and the relationship between interior and exterior spaces. For homeowners, the same choices influence furniture placement, ventilation, maintenance and access to a balcony or garden. The studios are intended to help both audiences consider these requirements together, balancing visual preferences with practical use.

Aparna Venster's uPVC range offers sliding, casement, tilt-and-turn, arch and combination windows, alongside sliding, casement and slide-and-fold doors. These configurations accommodate different spatial needs: sliding systems reduce the clearance required for opening, casement windows allow wider openings for ventilation, and arch and combination designs offer flexibility for distinctive architectural forms.

Venster's lead-free, multi-chambered profiles and galvanised steel reinforcement support durability and thermal insulation, while selected systems and glazing can help reduce outdoor noise and limit dust and rain ingress. Low-maintenance surfaces make the range relevant to homeowners considering long-term upkeep alongside appearance.

Alteza's aluminium systems lend themselves to a different architectural expression, with slim frames and larger glass areas that emphasise daylight, views and connections to outdoor spaces. Its portfolio includes fixed, casement and sliding windows, along with slimline sliding, lift-and-slide and slide-and-fold doors.

Customisation in size, colour, finish, glazing and hardware allows the aluminium systems to respond to a project's proportions and material palette. Wider sliding and folding configurations offer options for living spaces opening onto balconies, terraces and gardens, while slender profiles complement contemporary interiors.

By placing uPVC and aluminium systems within one studio, Aparna Enterprises Ltd aims to make selection more intuitive. The vast display will help visitors evaluate frame proportions, finishes and operating styles against their drawings and requirements. The brands also offer support spanning design, fabrication, installation and after-sales service.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)