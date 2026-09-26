From Campus Talent to Centre Stage: HSNC University Gets Set for Yuvaantar 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: What happens when a University brings its young singers, dancers, actors, writers, artists and performers on to one common stage? At HSNC University, Mumbai, the answer is Yuvaantar 2026, the University's inaugural edition of Inter-Collegiate Youth Festival, set to bring together student talent from across its growing academic community on 2nd & 3rd October 2026.

Conceived as the University's flagship cultural festival, Yuvaantar is designed to be more than a competition. It seeks to create a shared cultural platform where students from different constituent institutions can meet, perform, create, collaborate and compete, while discovering possibilities beyond the classroom.

The festival comes at an important moment in HSNC University's own journey. Established in June 2020 through the coming together of three of South Mumbai's premier colleges H.R. College, K.C College and Bombay Teachers' Training College (BTTC), the University has, in six years, expanded its academic and institutional footprint. This year, five more colleges (R.D. National College, K.C Law College, Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, K M Kundnani College of Pharmacy and MMK College) joined the University, adding another dimension to an ecosystem that today spans eight professional Schools, a wide range of academic programmes and more than 14,000 students.

For HSNC University Vice Chancellor Col. Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla, who has recently also taken additional charge as Vice Chancellor, SNDT University, this expanding ecosystem must also create opportunities for students to express themselves beyond conventional academic spaces.

"When a student steps onto a stage, they are not stepping away from education; they are extending it. Every performance demands preparation, discipline, courage and collaboration, qualities that shape a young person long after the applause has ended. Yuvaantar is our way of giving that learning a stage, while celebrating the extraordinary creative energy within our University," Dr. Bagla explained.

Yuvaantar brings together five broad areas of creative expression, Music, Dance, Literary Arts, Theatre and Fine Arts, giving students multiple avenues to showcase their abilities. From vocal and instrumental performance, classical and folk traditions, and literary expression to theatre, painting, poster making, clay modelling, installation and other visual forms, the festival is designed to reflect the diversity of student talent across the University.

The spirit of Yuvaantar is captured in its distinctive logo, where five vibrant, petal-like forms come together around a central youthful figure, a visual metaphor for talent taking shape, finding expression and coming together as one. Each form carries the visual language of one of the festival's five creative worlds: music, dance, theatre, literary arts and fine arts. At the centre, the young figure reaches upward, suggesting aspiration, movement and the transformation of potential into possibility, while the surrounding forms converge into a single whole, reflecting the festival's larger idea of bringing diverse talents and artistic expressions together on one University platform.

The logo's visual journey from the individual to the collective mirrors Yuvaantar itself: many talents, many forms of expression, one shared stage. The first curtain-raiser for the festival came on 14th August 2026 at K.C. College during 'Gauravam 2026', the University's achievers' felicitation and ranking ceremony, where the grand announcement of Yuvaantar was made.

But the youth festival's larger ambition lies beyond the competition itself. Yuvaantar is intended to provide students with an experience of preparation, performance and participation, learning to work with others, respond to feedback, manage pressure, take creative risks and handle both success and disappointment with grace. The festival manual describes this as a space for "self-discovery, artistic exploration, collaboration, discipline and transformation."

The festival also creates a pathway towards wider cultural platforms. Yuvaantar serves as the University's platform for identifying and nurturing students who may go on to represent HSNC University at the Maharashtra State Inter-University Youth Festival (Indradhanushya), subject to applicable eligibility requirements, University procedures and State Youth Festival rules.

For a State Public University that has grown rapidly in its academic and institutional reach, Yuvaantar also represents something less tangible but equally important: the opportunity to build a sense of belonging across campuses. A student who walks onto the stage as a representative of one constituent institution does so as part of a larger University community. In that sense, the festival brings together not only different art forms, but also different campuses, traditions, interests and ideas.

The name Yuvaantar itself captures that spirit, bringing together Yuva, associated with youth, vitality and potential, and Antar, signifying the inner self, creativity, imagination and transformation. The festival's tagline, "Transforming Young Talent into Cultural Excellence," reflects its larger purpose: to give students the space to move from potential to performance, participation to confidence, and individual talent to collective cultural expression.

As the countdown to October begins, Yuvaantar is poised to put the University's young talent where it belongs, in the spotlight, on one stage and in front of an audience ready to see what they can create.

Press Relations- Ms. Maya M

PR Head, HSNC University, Mumbai

Email: maya.m@hsncu.edu.in

Phone: +91- 8655962503/ 04

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