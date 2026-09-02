Futura MedTech Appoints Abhishek Bhargava as Group CEO

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2: Futura MedTech today announced the appointment of Abhishek Bhargava as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking an important milestone in the company's journey as it enters its next phase of growth and transformation.

With nearly two decades of experience across leading global healthcare and MedTech organisations, Abhishek brings extensive expertise in building and scaling complex, multi-therapy MedTech businesses.

Most recently, Abhishek was a member of Medtronic India's Leadership Team, where he served as Senior Director, Transformation & Growth Business. During his nine-year tenure with Medtronic India, he led multiple operating units and business portfolios, including Surgical Innovations covering Sutures, Stapling, Energy, Hernia and Visualization. His leadership experience also spans Coronary & Renal Denervation, Structural Heart, Acute Care & Monitoring, Endoscopy, Surgical Robotics, Cardiac Rhythm Management and Cardiac Ablation Solutions.

Earlier in his career, Abhishek held progressive leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson MedTech across the Cordis and Biosense Webster franchises, where he contributed to growth in interventional cardiology and electrophysiology.

Beyond his corporate leadership experience, Abhishek brings an entrepreneurial perspective to his new role. He co-founded SmartMedicalBuyer.com, one of India's early digital platforms focused on medical supply procurement.

An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur and Hindu College, University of Delhi, Abhishek combines strategic business expertise with hands-on leadership experience across diverse healthcare technologies and markets.

His appointment reinforces Futura MedTech's commitment to building a diversified and professionally managed MedTech platform. With a strong foundation, trusted brand and passionate teams, the company is focused on accelerating its growth and strengthening its position within India's healthcare and medical technology ecosystem.

As Group CEO, Abhishek will lead Futura MedTech into its next chapter, driving the organisation's strategic growth and supporting its ambition to build one of India's leading diversified MedTech platforms.

About Futura MedTech

Futura MedTech is focused on building a diversified and professionally managed MedTech platform, supported by a strong foundation, trusted brands and a commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation and growth.

Media Contact

Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd.

hello@futuramedtech.com

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