G.D. Foods Marks its Presence in Dubai as Official Condiment Partner of India-GCC Buyer Seller Meet

New Delhi [India], July 16: G.D. Foods Mfg. (I) Pvt. Ltd., the food products company behind TOPS, one of India's leading FMCG brands, was the official condiment partner of the recently concluded 4th Edition of the India-GCC Buyers-Sellers Meet (BSM) on Food & Beverage, that took place on 10th - 11th July 2024 in Dubai, UAE. This event aimed to provide a premier business platform for India's existing food and beverage exporters, while also opening doors for new entrants in the export sector.

The India-GCC BSM featured a delegation of 35-40 Indian F & B exporters and brought together 150 leading buyers, importers, prominent distributors, and iconic modern trade outlets from GCC countries, including Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE. The event showcased the most diverse range of new and innovative products from the Indian F & B industry.

Team TOPS was present in full force at the Meet, showcasing their exciting and comprehensive range of FMCG products covering multiple categories including ketchup, culinary sauces, pickles, noodles, breakfast cereals and cake mixes to name but a few. The team interacted with distinguished guests from leading retail chains across the world to exchange ideas and forge connections, fostering new business relationships and enhancing India's presence in international markets.

G.D. Foods Vice Chairman, Nitin Seth shared, "TOPS is a global brand with a footprint in over 30 countries through various distributors and channel partners. Our participation in such global events is a sign of our deep-rooted commitment to put Indian culinary tastes on the global map and become one of the top processed food brands across the globe by 2030. We look forward to more such platforms where we can connect with global partners and bring the TOPS promise of excellence and taste to consumers across the world."

TOPS is a leading processed food brand that has been serving Indians since 1984. With a diverse portfolio of products across multiple categories including category leaders such as TOPS ketchup, noodles, pickles and culinary sauces, the brand has been serving the culinary needs of Indian consumers from breakfast to dinner for decades. TOPS is a brand with a strong domestic footprint and also boasts an international presence in 30 countries across the world. Not merely limited to traditional retail, the brand enjoys a prominent national presence in all trade verticals - General Trade, Modern Trade, Institutions, HoReCa & e-Commerce. Cementing its status as a global brand, TOPS is present in stores, supermarkets, restaurant chains and cash & carry stores across the globe.

TOPS is a preferred consumer brand with a legacy of excellence and consumer trust that goes back nearly 40 years. Both the brand and its Vice Chairman, Mr. Nitin Seth have been awarded and recognised on various platforms including the Economic Times "Best Brands" award, Reader's Digest's "Most Trusted Brands" award, "Budding Entrepreneur of the year" award by the Indo American Chamber of Commerce and "World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2018-19" award by URS Media, to name but a few.

