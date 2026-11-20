PRNewswire

Porvorim [India], November 20: Strengthening the state's Artificial Intelligence ecosystem, the Goa Cabinet today approved the Goa AI Policy 2026 along with five flagship schemes proposed by the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (DITE & C). The policy introduces a targeted budget allocation framework, dedicating 60% of the outlay towards AI skilling and capacity building, 20% towards AI startup promotion and support and 20% towards AI infrastructure development across the state.

At the post-Cabinet briefing, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant emphasised that AI skilling initiatives will cover all levels, actively integrating school and college students into the state's technology roadmap.

Highlighting the policy's vision and transformative impact on the state, Shri. Rohan A. Khaunte, Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, said, "The approval of the Goa AI Policy 2026 and its schemes is a step towards advancing the Goa AI Mission 2027. By dedicating 60 percent of our outlay to AI skilling and grassroots capacity building, we are ensuring that students, teachers, local MSMEs and young innovators across every taluka are equipped for the AI era. Our vision of 50,000 graduates by 2030 is rapidly becoming a reality. This Government walks the talk, it will be a proud moment for all of us to see it delivered. We are one of the few states that hasn't just drafted a policy, but has actively executed it and delivered real schemes on the ground. A total of 250 cr has been allocated under the Innovation Fund. For the next one quarter, 10 crore will be allocated out of which 60% is for skilling and rest for infrastructure and startup promotion."

With allocation of 60%, the 'AI Ready Goa Scheme - AI Skilling, Certification and Capacity Building Program' commits to a future-ready and inclusive AI talent base, spanning phased introduction of AI fundamentals for schools, AI Labs in up to 50 Government schools and training of 500 teachers and a 100-expert AI Coach Network, while the 'Konkani AI & Research Excellence Scheme - AI Research, Centers of Excellence and Language Technology Development' intends to develop and release a Konkani LLM and speech/translation infrastructure via BHASHINI, with community-validated, consent-based corpus development.

With the budgetary allocation of 20%, the 'Udyam AI Scheme - AI Adoption and Deployment Support for MSMEs', calls for consolidating MSME support under Udyam AI through a structured handholding framework covering diagnostic support, DPDP readiness checks, advisory support, access to tools and compute, outcome-linked AI deployment assistance and skilling, aiming to support at least 200 MSMEs annually. The 'Goa AI Startup & Innovation Promotion Scheme - Startup Funding, Incubation and Innovation Support' further commits to supporting AI startups, MSMEs, research-led enterprises and technology firms through incubation, prototyping support, hackathons, Government challenge statements and sectoral Centres of Excellence and to developing the Goa AI Lab as a flagship co-working, prototyping and innovation hub.

20% has been sanctioned to strengthen and operationalise AI-related infrastructure. The 'Goa AI Infrastructure & Compute Access Scheme - AI Compute, Sandbox, Data Exchange and Shared AI Infrastructure Program' will specifically facilitate Goa State AI Compute access, indicatively equivalent to around 100 GPUs or equivalent GPU-hours through partnerships with CDAC, IndiaAI Compute Capacity, AIRAWAT, empanelled cloud providers or approved data-centre partners, with up to 10% reserved for sensitive/priority public-sector use cases.

Through the Goa AI Policy 2026 and the five schemes, the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications is building an AI-ready workforce, positioning Goa at the forefront of ethical AI, regional language computing and a testbed for AI innovation across the country.

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