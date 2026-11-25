BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 25: Coca-Cola India is bringing back Gold Spot, the iconic Indian orange beverage fondly remembered as 'The Zing Thing'. Returning in a new can format, the brand brings back its signature tangy orange flavour and the spirited personality that made it a much-loved favourite.

Introduced in India in 1952, Gold Spot became a familiar part of everyday moments, from school canteen breaks and birthday celebrations to neighbourhood hangouts and family gatherings. In the mid-1980s, the brand introduced 'The Zing Thing', a memorable positioning that captured its youthful energy and spirited personality.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Head- Sparkling Flavors, Marketing, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said: "Almost everyone who grew up with Gold Spot has a story to tell, and that enduring connection is what makes this return so meaningful. Gold Spot presents the same tangy orange taste that consumers remember, and now in a can. And for those experiencing it for the first time, one sip and the Zing does the talking. We are proud to welcome Gold Spot back and to begin its next chapter with a new generation of consumers. The Zing Thing is back!"

Gold Spot joined The Coca-Cola Company family in 1993, and its place in India's memory has only grown since. Now it is back with its signature tangy orange flavour as a low sugar beverage in a contemporary can that keeps its recognisable identity. It welcomes back those who grew up with it and invites a new generation to make it their own.

The relaunch will follow a quick-commerce-first approach, with Gold Spot becoming available across leading platforms, including Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now. This approach brings the iconic brand into today's consumption and discovery occasions, making 'The Zing Thing' accessible to both long-time fans and first-time consumers.

With Gold Spot's return, Coca-Cola India is reviving an iconic part of India's beverage history, bringing its unmistakable zing back for today's consumers.

Official Instagram handle: https://www.instagram.com/goldspot.india/

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