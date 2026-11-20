BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Golden Goose returns to Mumbai to celebrate its first collaboration with D'YAVOL X, the luxury lifestyle brand co-founded by global icon Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan Khan, along with Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh. Launching on November 24, the exclusive collection brings together Golden Goose's Italian craftsmanship with D'YAVOL X's contemporary streetwear and the cultural influence of one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cinema.

Known worldwide as the "King of Bollywood," Shah Rukh Khan has built an extraordinary career spanning more than three decades, with leading roles in over 100 films. Through D'YAVOL X, he extends his creative vision into a luxury lifestyle universe defined by exclusivity, craftsmanship, and self expression.

The co-branded collection features a selection of sneakers and ready-to-wear pieces, including a workwear jacket, T-shirts, hoodies, and accessories.

The collection reinterprets Golden Goose's iconic Super-Star sneakers in three exclusive unisex colorways: a silver laminated leather version with black suede details, alongside a white leather version featuring a red suede star, a dark green leather heel tab and a light grey suede heel insert, and a black leather version, available in two styles: one featuring a black suede star and details, and the other a silver laminated star, heel tab and toe. The silver laminated and the white leather version styles feature "D'YAVOL X" lettering on the foxing alongside "Forever King" for the male version and "No crown needed" for the female one, finished with a red D'YAVOL 'X' branding on the upper. The footwear is complemented by a unisex charcoal-grey workwear jacket in washed cotton, featuring silver studs, a black velvet collar and vintage-inspired finishes.

The ready-to-wear selection also includes four unisex T-shirts and three hoodies in washed cream, charcoal grey, and burgundy, featuring signature star and 'X' motifs, printed and embroidered logos, and relaxed silhouettes. A women's cropped charcoal-grey hoodie embellished with tonal crystals and a burgundy baseball cap complete the collection.

The first release launches on November 24, 2026, followed by a second release planned for early 2027, introducing additional styles. The collaboration also marks a significant milestone for D'YAVOL X, as it brings its streetwear collections to physical retail for the first time, through Golden Goose stores in India. Iconic pieces from the collaboration are also featured in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie, King.

The exclusive collection will be available in Golden Goose stores across India as well as online at goldengoose.com in selected countries.

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