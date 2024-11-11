Grey Group and Marriott International Unveil JW Marriott Ludhiana, Setting New Standards in Luxury Hospitality

PNN

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 11: Grey Group and Marriott International proudly announce the grand opening of JW Marriott Ludhiana, a landmark addition to Punjab's luxury hospitality landscape, set to offer an unparalleled experience in sophistication and comfort. The exclusive launch event took place at JW Marriott Chandigarh, where representatives from both Grey Group and Marriott International highlighted the collaborative vision to redefine premium hospitality in the region.

JW Marriott Ludhiana stands as a premier destination with 160 elegantly designed rooms and expansive indoor and outdoor banqueting spaces, catering to discerning guests who seek a blend of luxury and world-class service. The property's offerings include a selection of fine dining venues, a speciality restaurant, sophisticated lounge bars, and a welcoming lobby lounge, all crafted to provide a memorable stay. In addition, guests have access to a fully equipped gym, a serene spa and a luxurious swimming pool, ensuring a holistic wellness experience.

In addition, Grey Group launched an exclusive, members-only luxury club featuring world-class amenities and is planning to introduce branded luxury residences.

Inder Raj Singh, Managing Director of Grey Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to bring the JW Marriott brand to Ludhiana. This launch symbolizes our dedication to elevating luxury hospitality in the region and creating a unique experience that harmonizes world-class service with the cultural richness of Ludhiana. JW Marriott Ludhiana is poised to become a distinguished landmark for both locals and travellers, offering unparalleled quality and elegance."

Speaking on behalf of JW Marriott, brand representatives emphasised the attention to detail in every aspect of the property, from sophisticated interiors to state-of-the-art amenities, all tailored to enhance guest experiences.

With JW Marriott Ludhiana, the brand extends its legacy of luxury and commitment to excellence, setting a new benchmark for the region's hospitality standards. This latest addition reinforces JW Marriott's dedication to delivering unmatched experiences, marking a significant milestone for Ludhiana's hospitality industry.

