GTF Technologies Expands into 26,000 Sq. Ft. Noida Headquarters, Plans Major Hiring Push

SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16: The 18-year-old real estate-focused marketing agency strengthens its national footprint with a 400+ capacity headquarters and plans to add up to 200 professionals across Brand, Growth Marketing and AI Solutions.

GTF Technologies, an integrated marketing agency focused exclusively on the real estate sector, has expanded into a new 26,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Noida, marking a significant milestone in the company's next phase of growth.

Designed to accommodate more than 400 professionals, the new headquarters reflects the agency's expanding operations, growing client portfolio and plans to significantly strengthen its talent base across India.

The expansion comes as GTF Technologies completes 18 years in the advertising and marketing industry and follows its recognition as a Google Premier Partner for 2026.

As part of its growth roadmap, GTF Technologies plans to add up to 200 professionals across brand strategy, creative, performance marketing, client servicing, technology, content, media and artificial intelligence.

The company is strengthening three core pillars of its business:

* Brand Identity & Communication

* Growth Marketing

* AI Solutions

Over the years, GTF Technologies has evolved from a digital marketing-focused organisation into an integrated real estate marketing agency bringing together brand strategy, creative communication, performance marketing, media, technology and AI-led solutions.

The company currently operates across Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, providing it with market-level understanding across several of India's largest real estate hubs.

Commenting on the expansion, Satish Singh, Founder, GTF Technologies, said: "This new headquarters is much more than an expansion of our workspace. It represents where we see GTF Technologies heading in the coming years. For the last 18 years, our vision has been to build an organisation that is Indian in its roots, ethos, work culture and identity while delivering advertising, marketing and technology solutions that can stand alongside the best in the industry.

As real estate marketing evolves, we want to go beyond being a service provider and become a long-term growth partner for our clients by bringing together brand thinking, creativity, performance marketing, technology and AI."

Strong Real Estate Portfolio Across India

Over its journey, GTF Technologies has worked with a wide range of established and emerging real estate brands across India.

Selected clients in Delhi NCR include Signature Global, Anant Raj Limited, Eldeco Group, TDI Infratech, Purvanchal, Omaxe, TARC, Central Park, ATS, Hero Homes, Group 108, Great Value Realty, Prateek Group, Wave Infra, Paras Buildtech, Whiteland, MVN, Trevoc, Trump Towers, Ambience Group, Emaar India, Arqis Group & Lion Infra

Mathura & Vrindavan - K Sons & Shri Vrinda

In Pune, the agency's portfolio includes Mantra Properties, Goel Ganga Developments, Mantri Developers, Runal Group, Tribeca, Majestique Landmarks, Saheel Properties and Kundan Spaces.

In Mumbai, GTF Technologies has worked with brands including Ashwin Sheth Group, Rubberwala, Sumit Group, Veena Developers, Trussco and Fortune Group.

In Hyderabad, its portfolio includes EIPL, YULA Constructions, GHR, Radhey Group, Raghva, Signature Avenue and Jain Constructions.

In Bengaluru, the agency has worked with Puravankara, NPS Developers, ATZ Properties, Vayu Infra, TRU Dwellings, Premier and Key Mansions.

Next Phase of Expansion

GTF Technologies has identified Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Punjab, Jaipur and Ahmedabad as key markets for its next phase of domestic expansion.

The company is also evaluating Dubai as part of its international expansion roadmap, potentially marking its first major step beyond the Indian market.

The expansion is aimed at building stronger local capabilities while retaining a centralised ecosystem for strategy, creative, performance marketing, technology and AI.

About GTF Technologies

Founded 18 years ago, GTF Technologies is an integrated advertising and marketing agency focused exclusively on the real estate sector.

Headquartered in Noida, the company has 300+ professionals, has partnered with 200+ real estate clients and brands, and currently operates across six key Indian markets.

With capabilities spanning brand strategy, creative communication, performance marketing, media, technology and AI-led solutions, GTF Technologies helps real estate brands build stronger market presence and drive measurable business growth.

Media Contact

GTF Technologies

sales@gtftechnologies.com

hello@gtftechnologies.com

5th Floor, Plot No. D5-6

Sector 3, Noida, Uttar Pradesh - 201301

For more information, visit: https://www.gtftechnologies.com/

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