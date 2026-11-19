PNN

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 19: Happy Square Outsourcing Services Limited (NSE: WHITEFORCE), a leading workforce solutions and outsourcing services company, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27).

The Company delivered a steady performance during the period, supported by healthy order inflows from government and public sector clients, presence across 20+ states and continued engagement on its digital hiring platform, white-force.com. Growth was driven by new tender wins, contract extensions with existing clients and a scalable, asset-light operating model.

- Revenue from Operations stood at ₹60.06 Crore in H1 FY27

- Reported EBITDA of ₹3.18 Crore and Net Profit of ₹1.62 Crore in H1 FY27

- Order Book: Secured new orders and contract extensions aggregating approx. ₹52.12 Crore during H1 FY27, order from and orders from Hindustan Copper Limited, ISRO, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, NABI Mohali, NABARD and state power utilities

- Expanded geographical footprint with presence across 20+ states, supported by multi-state operations

- Served 200+ clients across sectors, reinforcing a diversified demand base

- Digital hiring platform, white-force.com, connects employers with 1 million+ registered candidates

Commenting on the performance, Mrs. Shraddha Rajpal, Promoter & Managing Director, stated: "H1 FY27 has been a period of steady progress for Happy Square. Total Income stood at ₹60.06 Crore, while EBITDA came in at ₹3.18 Crore and Net Profit at ₹1.62 Crore. During the half, we secured new orders and contract extensions of approximately ₹52.12 Crore from institutions such as ISRO, Hindustan Copper, Bharat Petroleum reflecting the trust our clients place in our execution capabilities."

"We continue to invest in our digital capabilities and strengthen our talent network, with more than one million registered candidates on white-force.com and a presence across 20+ states. With a healthy order pipeline and growing demand for staffing and workforce solutions, we are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities while maintaining our focus on sustainable growth and long-term value creation."

About Happy Square Outsourcing Services Limited

Happy Square Outsourcing Services Limited, operating under the White Force brand, provides temporary staffing, permanent recruitment, payroll processing and statutory compliance management. The Company supports clients across the employment lifecycle, from sourcing and deploying personnel to managing payroll and compliance.

Its private sector clients span FMCG, retail, logistics, manufacturing and healthcare. Key clients include the following.

Its government sector clients include ISRO, Hindustan Copper Limited, NABARD, Indian Institute of Millets Research, DRDO, MPPTCL, Bharat Dynamics Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, reflecting its strong capabilities in delivering workforce solutions across diverse industries and institutions.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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