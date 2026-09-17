HarvestPlus Solutions Announces Ravinder Grover as Chief Executive Officer

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 17: The Board of Directors of HarvestPlus Solutions has unanimously elected Ravinder Grover as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 15, 2026, succeeding Arun Baral, who is retiring for health reasons after seven years of outstanding leadership.

Ravinder Grover, currently HarvestPlus Solutions' Chief Operating Officer, brings extensive experience spanning the private sector, agriculture, and nutrition. During his two years as COO, and previously through several years leading HarvestPlus Solutions' growth in Asia, he expanded the organization's operations, partnerships, and market presence. His appointment ensures strong continuity for scaling nutritious and biofortified food across Africa and Asia.

"Ravinder brings an excellent combination of private-sector experience, operational leadership, and commitment," said Peter McPherson, Co-Chair of the HarvestPlus Solutions' Board. "He has been instrumental in organizational development and is very well positioned to lead the organization."

Ravinder Grover, Chief Executive Officer of HarvestPlus Solutions, said "HarvestPlus Solutions is entering its next chapter with a clear focus: turning proven innovations into lasting impact at scale. We will continue to work across the food system to strengthen markets, support farmers and businesses, and make nutritious foods more accessible and affordable. Our ambition is not simply to develop solutions, but to build the partnerships, systems and markets that enable those solutions to reach millions more people."

After seven years as CEO, Arun Baral has decided to retire from his leadership role. He played a crucial role in transforming HarvestPlus Solutions into a global platform for scaling biofortified seed, crops, and nutritious food products. Under his leadership, the organization significantly expanded its reach, strengthened market access and partnerships, and built critical capabilities. More than 650 million people are now estimated to consume biofortified food. Arun will continue to support the organization in an advisory capacity during the leadership transition.

"Arun has provided exceptional leadership for HarvestPlus Solutions and expanded the reach and adoption of nutrient-enriched staple food," said Dr. Rudy Rabbinge, Co-Chair of the HarvestPlus Solutions' Board. "The Board is deeply grateful for his contributions and for the strong foundation he has helped build for the future."

HarvestPlus and CGIAR Network

HarvestPlus Solutions is a U.S. nonprofit organization that works globally to scale biofortified seed, crops, and nutritious food products. It works across agricultural value chains to catalyze private-sector seed markets, strengthen food supply chains, and integrate nutrient-rich food into public feeding and commercial systems. Its work builds on biofortified crop varieties developed through HarvestPlus, a program of IFPRI, CGIAR centers, and national research partners. HarvestPlus Solutions will continue its strategic partnership with IFPRI and CGIAR centers, connecting agricultural research and innovation with market-led approaches that can deliver nutritious food at scale.

Media Contact:

Sanya Sharma

sanya.sharma@harvestplus.solutions

HarvestPlus Solutions

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