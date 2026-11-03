Healing Bones Clinic Introduces Smith+Nephew CORI Robotic System to Advance Joint Replacement Care in Pune

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: Healing Bones Clinic, one of Pune's trusted healthcare groups specialising in advanced orthopaedic and physiotherapy care, has announced the launch of the Smith+Nephew CORI Robotic System for joint replacement surgeries. The advanced technology was formally inaugurated on November 1, marking an important step in the clinic's continued efforts to strengthen technology-driven, precision-focused and patient-centric orthopaedic care in Pune.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Smt. Ranjana Tai (Nani) Tilekar, Corporator, PMC; and Smt. Vrushali Tai Kamthe, Corporator, PMC.

The event was attended by Dr Ashok H. Shah, Dr Siddharth A. Shah and Dr Preeti S. Shah, along with healthcare professionals, guests and well-wishers.

Under the leadership of Dr Ashok H. Shah, Dr Siddharth A. Shah, and Dr Preeti S. Shah, Healing Bones Clinic continues to integrate advanced medical technology with specialised clinical expertise and comprehensive rehabilitation support. With the introduction of the advanced orthopaedic robotic system, the clinic becomes the first in South Pune to offer robotic-assisted technology for joint replacement surgeries, further strengthening access to advanced and precision-led orthopaedic care in the region.

The introduction of the Smith+Nephew CORI Robotic System further strengthens the clinic's capabilities in advanced joint replacement procedures. The surgeon-controlled robotic platform supports precise bone preparation and implant positioning through real-time data and detailed surgical planning.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Siddharth A. Shah, MBBS, D'Ortho, DNB Ortho, MNAMS, Robotic Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy, said, "The introduction of the CORI Robotic System is an important advancement in our approach to joint replacement surgery. Robotic assistance enables us to plan procedures with greater precision and execute them in a highly controlled manner. Our focus is to combine this technology with clinical expertise to deliver personalised and effective orthopaedic care for our patients."

Dr. Ashok H. Shah said, "At Healing Bones Clinic, our approach has always been centred on providing patients with quality healthcare supported by evolving medical technology. The launch of the CORI Robotic System reflects our commitment to bringing advanced orthopaedic solutions to Pune and continuously enhancing the standards of patient care."

Adding to this, Dr. Preeti S. Shah, BPTH, MPTh (Neurosciences), MIAP, said, "Successful joint replacement is not limited to the surgical procedure. Recovery, mobility and rehabilitation are equally important aspects of a patient's journey. By bringing advanced surgical technology together with physiotherapy and rehabilitation support, we aim to provide a more comprehensive approach to patient care."

The CORI Robotic System is designed to assist surgeons with real-time information, surgical planning, precise bone preparation and implant positioning during joint replacement procedures. The technology supports a more personalised surgical approach based on each patient's anatomy.

With the introduction of the robotic system, Healing Bones Clinic aims to expand access to advanced joint replacement technology for patients in Pune and surrounding regions. The initiative also reflects the clinic's broader vision of integrating orthopaedic expertise, robotic-assisted surgery and physiotherapy-led rehabilitation within a patient-focused healthcare ecosystem.

The launch marks another milestone in Healing Bones Clinic's journey to strengthen advanced orthopaedic care and adopt technologies that support precision, personalised treatment planning, and improved patient outcomes.

About Healing Bones Clinic

Healing Bones Clinic is a Pune-based healthcare group specialising in advanced orthopaedic and physiotherapy care. Under the leadership of Dr Ashok H. Shah, Dr Siddharth A. Shah and Dr Preeti S. Shah, the clinic focuses on providing comprehensive care across orthopaedics, joint replacement, arthroscopy, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, with an emphasis on clinical expertise, technology and patient-centric care.

For more information, kindly visit Healing Bones Clinic

Address: Fourth floor, 401, Shankeshwaram Plaza, Kondhwa Budruk, Pune, Maharashtra 411048.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)