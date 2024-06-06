Hellmann's and SOCIAL Launch Limited-edition 'Mood Burgers' Menu to Fuel Cricket Fans' Match-viewing Experience During the Cricket Season

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: With cricket fever gripping the nation, Hellmann's in collaboration with SOCIAL and BOSS Burger announces the first-of-its-kind 'Mood Burgers' limited-edition menu. The menu has been created especially for the cricketing season, with the burgers crafted to help cricket fans get match-ready based on their pre-match moods.

Hellmann's and SOCIAL have together designed the menu, which is dedicated to fans throughout the month of June and each of the three new burgers (with veg and non-veg variants) corresponds to the emotions that will be experienced throughout the highs and lows of the tournament.

Curated with insights from Certified Mind-Body Eating Coach, Counselling Psychologist & Integrative Health Coach, Ridhi Golechha, the "Eyes on the Prize Burger" will fuel you up; the "Get Charged Up Burger" is for those truly exciting matches; and for the big nerve-racking games, the "Drop the Jitter Burger" will help you get into a delightful match-viewing mood.

She adds, "With this exclusive collaboration, we have reflected on how to design certain food items to enhance the match-watching experience of our consumers by offering them a burger that is akin to their moods. Packed with certain ingredients that are nutrient-dense, these burgers are the perfect companions for the cricket fever season."

"At Hellmann's we're committed to delicious creamy taste, and believe great tasting food adds richness to people's lives," comments Priyanka Ganguly, Head, Foods & Unilever Foods Solution India from Hindustan Unilever, "Food has the power to elevate your mood and we're proud to be partnering with SOCIAL to bring great tasting burgers that support India's cricket fans when they need it most."

With India's matches falling so close to dinner time, what better way to get match ready and dinner ready than with a mouth-wateringly rich and delicious Mood Burger.

Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., explains, "SOCIAL is the #DoosraStadium for all cricket lovers, offering an electrifying atmosphere where fans can enjoy their favourite game with good food and drinks. As we innovate and strengthen the F & B experience this cricket season with our new burger menu, we're committed to making every match moment even more memorable. With this partnership with Hindustan Unilever's Hellmann's, we are redefining the ultimate cricket-watching experience at SOCIAL."

To support the limited-edition menu and get India's cricket fans talking, Hellmann's has launched a social campaign with support from passionate cricket enthusiasts, such as Akash Gupta, Satish Ray, Nisman Parpia, Taran Singh, and Mayuresh Gujar. Join them and get match-ready with the support of Hellmann's Mood Burgers.

To order your Hellmann's Mood Burger, visit any of the SOCIAL outlets from 5th June to 30th June, or have it delivered to you via Swiggy or Zomato, 6th June onwards.

From Richard Hellmann's Deli in New York to tables worldwide, Hellmann's mayonnaise has earned its reputation as the No. 1 mayo brand in the world*. Our rich, creamy texture and unmistakable taste have won the hearts of people across the globe. Made with simple and 100% vegetarian ingredients, our real mayo pairs well with almost everything, adding a delicious and smooth flavour to sandwiches, burgers, and more.

Hellmann's mayonnaise eggless made for the Indian market is aimed to bring out the best in your food. Crafted with quality ingredients, our mayonnaise is an excellent source of good fats, such as Omega 3 fatty acids. Our perfectly balanced veg mayonnaise elevates every dish, whether it's a hearty burger, flavourful salad or crunchy French fries. Grab a bottle and add a creamy dollop of Hellmann's mayonnaise veg to your plates of pasta, bakes, and more.

*According to Euromonitor International Limited, Cooking Ingredients & Meals, retail value RSP in 2023.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is India's largest Fast-Moving Consumer Goods company, with a legacy of over 90 years in the country. We have over 19,000 employees and a turnover of Rs59,579 (FY 2023-24). Our wide and resilient portfolio of 50+ brands span 16 FMCG categories, which are a part of the everyday life of millions of consumers across India. In a rapidly evolving world, where digitisation and sustainability have taken centre stage, we are steadfastly progressing on our purpose-led and future-fit journey.

For more information about our brands and initiatives that help us live our purpose of making sustainable living commonplace, visit our website www.hul.co.in.

SOCIAL is a path-breaking urban hangout that's designed to take you offline while still keeping you connected. From an all-day cafe serving great food, coffee, and cocktails, SOCIAL transforms from this creatively charged collaborative space into a high-energy bar when work hours end, striking the perfect balance between work x play. Each outpost is a representation of the neighbourhood it resides in, from the pin code to the people. It's a second home, workplace, and hangout, all wrapped up in one mind-blowing experience.

Instagram: @SocialOffline || Facebook: /SocialOffline || Twitter: @SocialOffline.

Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Private Limited ("Impresario") was founded in 2001 with its maiden venture Mocha - Coffees and Conversations. Today, Impresario boasts a network of 60+ restaurants across 20+ Indian cities. Its umbrella of brands includes scaled brands such as SOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, and Mocha, as well as boutique one-offs such as Slink & Bardot and Bandra Born. It also owns and operates dark kitchen brands like BOSS Burger, Lucknowee and Aflatoon by SOCIAL. The company's core strength lies in understanding the changing dining habits of young India and delivering quality experiences tailored to delight its guests.

