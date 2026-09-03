Hexaware Appoints Vivek Jetley as CEO Designate to Lead its Next Phase of AI-Led Growth

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), an AI-first digital and IT services company, today announced the appointment of Vivek Jetley as CEO Designate. Vivek will join Hexaware and assume the role of CEO on October 28, 2026. The appointment comes at an important moment for Hexaware as the company enters its next phase of accelerated growth with AI reshaping enterprise technology services globally and creating new sources of client demand.

Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan ("Keech") will step down as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors effective October 28, 2026. He has led Hexaware for 12 years and will remain with the Company as Senior Advisor to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Vivek is a seasoned business leader with more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of AI and data, enterprise transformation and strategy. He has a proven track record of scaling global businesses, leading large P & Ls and creating new growth engines during periods of technology disruption from data and cloud to GenAI. He brings deep experience in management consulting, analytics and data and AI-led transformation, delivering measurable business outcomes for large global and Fortune 500 enterprise clients. He joins Hexaware from EXL, where he currently serves as President and leads their Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences businesses. Prior to this role, he was the President and head of EXL analytics, building and leading industry-leading advanced analytics, AI services and enterprise data management capabilities for clients across verticals. Vivek joined EXL in 2006 through the acquisition of Inductis, a specialized analytics consulting firm where he was a partner. During two decades at EXL, Vivek held various leadership roles with responsibility for corporate strategy, strategic partnerships, innovation and has led several acquisitions.

"On behalf of Hexaware's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Keech for his contributions to the Company over the past 12 years. He leaves a strong foundation for its next phase of accelerated growth. I am excited to welcome Vivek to Hexaware and see him take the company forward," said Larry Quinlan, Non Executive Chairman, Hexaware.

"Hexaware has built a strong business, defined by deep domain expertise, trusted client relationships and a growing set of AI capabilities. Vivek brings a proven ability to scale businesses, deepen enterprise relationships and build Data and AI-led growth platforms. As a major shareholder in Hexaware, Carlyle is excited to support Vivek as he steps into this role, and thanks Keech for his contributions to Hexaware over the past 12 years," said Sandra Horbach, Hexaware Board Member and Chair of Americas Corporate Private Equity at Carlyle.

"I am honored and excited to join Hexaware at such an important moment for the company and our industry. I want to recognize Keech for his leadership and the strong foundation he has helped build at Hexaware. We are at a defining moment for IT services, as AI adoption fundamentally changes how services are delivered, how capabilities are built and how enterprises create value. I see a tremendous opportunity not only to help our clients navigate this transformation, but also to shape Hexaware into a leading AI-led services company that will help define the next generation of our industry. I am excited to lead Hexaware into its next phase of growth and partner with our talented leadership team, colleagues and clients around the world to accelerate the company's AI-led transformation and create meaningful business outcomes at scale," said Vivek Jetley.

"It has been a privilege to lead Hexaware and work alongside some of the most talented colleagues, clients and partners in the industry. I am proud of what we have achieved together and confident that the company is well positioned for continued success," said Keech. "I look forward to supporting a smooth leadership transition in my role as Senior Advisor to the company."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

For details, please contact:

Pratishtha Kaura

Pratishtha.Kaura@edelmansmithfield.com

+91 78383 50768

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)