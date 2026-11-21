PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 21: HRH Next Services Limited (NSE Emerge : HRHNEXT), an AI-enabled Customer Experience (CX) and Business Process Management (BPM) company offering omnichannel customer engagement across voice, chat, email, social media and digital platforms, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

H1 FY27 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(₹ in Lakh, except EPS and margins)

- Total Income: ₹3,023.21

- EBITDA: ₹628.08

- EBITDA Margin: 20.78%

- Net Profit: ₹201.19

- Net Profit Margin: 6.65%

- Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹1.52

All figures are for H1 FY27.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ankit Shah, Managing Director, HRH Next Services Limited, said:

"H1 FY27 has been a productive half for HRH Next. We delivered healthy operating margins and, just as importantly, kept building the business for the long term. We added five new clients during the half, from lending and fintech to e-commerce, and each of these wins shows that our model works for a wide range of businesses.

We are steadily moving from a traditional BPM provider to an AI-first customer experience platform. Our proprietary AI platform, AINA, brings automation and analytics into the work our trained teams do every day. We believe that balance of technology and human connection is what sets us apart, especially when we engage with customers in their own regional languages.

We are also taking our delivery footprint into new cities, which will add to our capacity and bring us closer to clients in new markets. With new clients coming on board, a growing presence and stronger technology, we are confident about the quarters ahead."

BUSINESS UPDATES AND OUTLOOK

- Heritage Finlease Limited: Agreement signed on May 7, 2026 for outbound validation services, including welcome calls, tele-verification, EMI reminders and collection calls, for a term of one year.

- Chai Shots Private Limited: Agreement signed on June 2, 2026 to provide outbound call centre services to Chai Shots' prospective customers, for a term of two years.

- mPokket Financial Services Private Limited: Agreement signed on August 5, 2026 to receive legal notice documents, host them as secure short links and deliver them through digital channels such as SMS, for a term of one year.

- Traumbuild AndesInfra Solutions Private Limited: Agreement signed on August 25, 2026 for outbound contact centre operations, including calls on client-provided leads, handling customer queries and sharing product information, for a term of one year.

- Win the Buy Box Private Limited: Agreement signed on August 25, 2026 for inbound and outbound contact centre operations, including end-to-end customer support, for a term of one year.

- Geographic Expansion - The Company has initiated market entry activities in Jaipur, Indore and Mysore.

ABOUT HRH NEXT SERVICES LIMITED

HRH Next Services Limited is an AI-enabled Customer Experience (CX) and Business Process Management (BPM) company. It combines trained human expertise with automation, analytics and its proprietary AI platform, AINA, to deliver omnichannel customer engagement for enterprises across telecom, BFSI, fintech, e-commerce, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food-tech and other sectors.

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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