IBSAT 2026 MBA Entrance Exam Schedule Announced for Admissions Across 9 Campuses

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25: ICFAI Business School (IBS) has announced the IBSAT 2026 for admission in 9 IBS Campuses. ve. IBSAT serves as a single application pathway for admission opportunities across the institution's nine campuses. IBS Hyderabad, IBS Bangalore, IBS Jaipur, and IBS Dehradun offer the MBA program, and IBS Mumbai, IBS Pune, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Ahmedabad, and IBS Kolkata offer the PGPM program. IBSAT 2026 MBA entrance examination is scheduled on the first 4 weekends of December 2026.

Application Deadlines:

Tests 1 & 2: December 1, 2026

Tests 3 & 4: December 8, 2026

Tests 5 & 6: December 15, 2026

Tests 7 & 8: December 22, 2026

Due to limited slot capacity for each test window, candidates are advised to apply early to secure their preferred exam date and time.

Selection briefing will be held in January 2027.

Candidates who opt for early slots have more time to prepare for the selection process, which will be held at IBS Hyderabad's lush green campus. Early test takers can plan their journey based on their convenience and budget.

Management Aspirants seeking admission in two-year full-time MBA/PGPM programmes of ICFAI Business School (IBS) for the 2027-29 academic session can choose any dates mentioned above.

Management candidates can also apply through a valid scorecard of CAT, XAT, NMAT by GMAC™ or GMAT™, subject to applicable admission requirements.

IBSAT 2026: Key Examination and Admission Details

IBSAT is a national-level management aptitude examination conducted by the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE). The test is designed to assess candidates across areas relevant to management education, including verbal ability, reading comprehension, quantitative aptitude, and data adequacy and data interpretation.

The key details are as follows:

- Examination: IBSAT 2026

- Programme: MBA/PGPM, two-year full-time programme

- Academic session: 2027-29

- Examination month: First Four Weekends of December 2026

- Application fee: ₹1,800

- Application process: Online registration through the official IBSAT website

For more information, candidates may visit https://ibsat.org/.

Eligibility Criteria for IBSAT 2026

Candidates seeking admission to the MBA/PGPM programmes at ICFAI Business School (IBS) are required to meet the following eligibility criteria:

- Graduation in any discipline with 50% or above marks, with English as the medium of instruction.

- Completion of a minimum of 15 years of education under the 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 pattern.

- Candidates whose graduation was not conducted in English must submit a valid TOEFL, NELT, or IELTS score, as per the applicable institutional requirements.

- Final-year undergraduate students may also apply, provided they complete their graduation requirements within the prescribed deadline.

- Candidates admitted provisionally must submit the required academic documents and proof of graduation within the timeline specified by the ICFAI Business School admission team.

Case-Based Learning: Connecting Management Concepts with Business Practice

Emphasis on case-based learning is one of the key features of the academic approach at ICFAI Business School (IBS). Through the use of real-world and simulated business situations, students are encouraged to examine managerial challenges, evaluate alternatives, and understand the implications of business decisions.

The ICFAI Business School (IBS) academic ecosystem incorporates management cases, classroom discussions, analytical exercises, and practical applications to help students develop a broader understanding of business functions and organisational decision-making.

IBSAT National Mock Test: An Opportunity to Strengthen Exam Preparation

To support MBA aspirants in their preparation for IBSAT, ICFAI Business School (IBS) has introduced the IBSAT National Mock Test 2026, an online proctored practice initiative designed to help candidates become familiar with the examination format and assess their preparation.

The upcoming IBSAT National Mock Test series is scheduled on the following dates:

- September 26, 2026

- October 24, 2026

- November 21, 2026

- December 9, 2026

The IBSAT National Mock Test comes with prizes. The first prize is INR 2 lakhs, the second prize is INR 1 lakh, the third prize is INR 50 thousand, and from 4th to 100th rankers will get INR 5000.

Rs 10 Crore Scholarship Programme for MBA/PGPM Aspirants

As part of its admission initiatives for the 2027-29 academic session, ICFAI Business School has announced a scholarship programme worth ₹10 crore. The programme includes 500 scholarships of ₹2 lakh each, subject to the applicable scholarship terms and conditions.

The scholarship initiative is intended to provide financial assistance to eligible students and recognise academic performance. Candidates applying through IBSAT 2026, as well as eligible applicants using CAT, XAT, NMAT by GMAC™ or GMAT™ scores, may be considered under the applicable scholarship guidelines. Scholarships via IBSAT will be declared after every slot, and CAT/XAT/NMAT by GMAC™/ GMAT scholarship will be declared in the month of January 2027.

Through its management education programmes, ICFAI Business School (IBS) aims to provide students with exposure to business concepts, case discussions, professional interactions and practical learning opportunities.

Apply for IBSAT 2026

With the IBSAT 2026 examination scheduled for December, MBA aspirants are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria, complete their applications within the prescribed timeline, and make use of available preparation resources.

Candidates can access the official registration portal, examination updates, National Mock Test information, and scholarship details at:

Website: https://www.ibsat.org/

Registration: https://admissions.ibsindia.org/ibsat/index.aspx

Contact Us:

IBS Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

Toll Free:1800 425 55 66 77

E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org

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