IIHM Scot Malt Tour 2026: Taking Hospitality Education Beyond Borders

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 4: Hospitality education in India is evolving beyond conventional classroom learning, and the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), Asia's largest chain of hotel schools, is taking this transformation across international borders. Through experiential learning in hospitality and strong industry partnerships, IIHM continues to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application. Reflecting its philosophy of High Tech, Higher Touch, the institution is redefining hospitality education by creating opportunities for students to learn directly from global industries and explore career possibilities beyond traditional hotel operations.

The Scot Malt Educational Tour 2026, the 11th edition of IIHM's highly anticipated international learning initiative, begins in Scotland this November. Nine carefully selected Food & Beverage (F & B) Major students from IIHM campuses across India will participate in this fully sponsored international educational tour, travelling from 19 to 26 November. Curated by Prof. Ron Scott, IIHM's Scotland-based International Director, the programme offers an immersive understanding of the global beverage industry. Students will explore the science of distillation, the art of blending, the craft of cask-making, maturation techniques, Scottish heritage and the business behind globally celebrated beverage brands. They will gain insights into how craftsmanship, technology, quality control and supply chains come together to create products recognised across the world.

The eight-day itinerary is packed with learning experiences at some of Scotland's renowned malt distilleries. Beginning in Edinburgh, students will visit the Port of Leith Distillery and the Johnnie Walker Experience, followed by the Edinburgh Gin Distillery and a city history tour. The journey continues to Blair Athol Distillery in Pitlochry before taking them into the famous Speyside region to explore the Glenfiddich and Cardhu distilleries. A visit to Speyside Cooperage will offer insights into the fascinating craft of making and maintaining wooden aging casks, while The Glenlivet and Dalwhinnie distilleries will complete the industry immersion. Masterclasses, guided tastings and interactions with professionals from the Scot Malt industry will add further depth to the experience.

The nine students selected for the 2026 edition are Saloni Ghanshyam Patel (IIHM Ahmedabad), Aananjay Majumdar (IIHM Bangalore), Rahul Kumar (IIHM Delhi), Annaliz Gomes (IIHM Goa), Farhatul Nasreen (IIHM Hyderabad), Adhyayan Yogesh Jain and Aditi Singh (IIHM Kolkata), Rajat Sharma (IIHM Jaipur) and Ryan Carnelio (IIHM Pune). Selected through a competitive campus-level process, these students will receive the entire international learning experience at no cost, with IIHM fully sponsoring the tour.

Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman & CEO, International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) & Indismart Group Worldwide, Chairman & CEO, International Hospitality Council, London, UK, believes that education must open doors to opportunities that students may not even have imagined. Commenting on the initiative, he says:

"At IIHM, we believe that education must go beyond classrooms and create opportunities for students to experience the world first-hand. Our endeavour is to prepare young people not just for jobs, but for global careers by exposing them to industries, cultures, technologies and professional practices across borders. The IIHM Scot Malt Educational Tour is a reflection of this vision. By fully sponsoring this international learning experience, we want our students to explore new dimensions of the hospitality and beverage industry, understand its craftsmanship and business, and discover career opportunities they may never have imagined. We want every IIHM student to dream big, think globally and have the confidence to make their mark on the world."

Prof. Ron Scott, IIHM's Scotland-based International Director and curator of the tour, brings his expertise and understanding of the local industry to create a learning experience rooted in Scotland's rich distilling heritage and contemporary industry practices.

This initiative is part of IIHM's larger commitment to preparing students for global hospitality careers through meaningful international exposure. Its strategic alliance with Sommet Education also opens up opportunities for academic progression and scholarships at prestigious institutions such as Glion Institute of Higher Education and Les Roches Global Hospitality Education.

With recognitions including The Economic Times Best Hospitality Education Brand and FHRAI's Best Hospitality Management Institute of the Year, IIHM continues to strengthen its position in hospitality education. For students aspiring to build international careers, the institution offers more than an academic qualification - it provides opportunities to explore global industries, gain practical knowledge and develop the confidence to pursue careers across borders.

Through the Scot Malt Educational Tour 2026, IIHM once again takes learning beyond textbooks, transforming international exposure into professional confidence, knowledge and opportunity.

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