IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus Commence 'Data Analytics for Business Strategy: Essential Tools and Applications' Programme, Empowering Professionals with Data-Driven Insights

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: The ability to harness insights from data analytics is a critical differentiator for leaders seeking to drive growth, innovation, and profitability. As organisations increasingly rely on data to inform decisions across functions - from marketing and product development to finance and operations - the need for professionals who can collect, analyse, and interpret large data sets has never been more pressing. Recognising the growing demand, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), ranked 3rd in the Ministry of Education's NIRF 2023 rankings, has launched the 7th batch of its Data Analytics for Business Strategy: Essential Tools and Applications Programme. This initiative is in partnership with Emeritus, a global leader in providing accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations.

This high-impact 10-month programme is specifically curated for ambitious early-career professionals eager to master data analytics for career advancement, enabling them to play a larger role in business strategy, gain insights into modern technologies, and make a career shift. It is also tailored for mid-career professionals looking to upskill, improve functional performance, and implement analytics with managerial and technical insight. Additionally, it enables consultants to enhance their services through advanced analytics, aiding in strategy formulation and better decision-making. Entrepreneurs will also benefit by revitalising their enterprises, designing data-driven strategies, and leveraging a premium B-school tag for enhanced credibility with investors and clients.

Announcing the programme, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode shared, "In today's data-driven economy, the ability to unlock insights and drive strategic action is the key to unlocking competitive advantage. The IIM Kozhikode's Data Analytics for Business Strategy programme is a game-changer for professionals seeking to harness the power of data to drive business transformation, fuel growth, and shape the future of their organizations. By combining cutting-edge analytics tools with strategic thinking, this programme will equip participants to make bold decisions, drive innovation, and deliver impactful results that propel their businesses forward."

According to the survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, US Department of Labor, in India, the analytics industry is predicted to grow to a market size of $98.0 billion by 2025 and $118.7 billion by 2026. In response to this surging demand and the critical need for advanced analytical skills, IIM Kozhikode launched the Data Analytics for Business Strategy programme, specifically designed to equip professionals with the advanced knowledge, skills, and expertise required to harness the power of data analytics and drive business impact. By combining academic rigor, industry insights, and practical applications, this programme aims to foster a new generation of data-driven leaders.

The IIMK Data Analytics for Business Strategy: Essential Tools and Applications programme is designed by renowned faculty from IIMK. It includes live online sessions delivered by top IIMK faculty and industry experts, real-world case studies, and a capstone project. Participants will also experience in-campus immersion at the IIM Kozhikode campus and gain hands-on learning with various analytical tools and applications for data-driven decision-making. The modules of this programme include data and sources of data, data analytics fundamentals, understanding statistics for business applications, and data analytics for financial decisions and fintech among others.

The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities) with a minimum of one year of work experience. This programme is set to begin on September 30, 2024, with a fee of INR 1,98,000 plus GST.

Upon successful completion of the programme and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75 per cent, participants will be awarded a certificate of completion from IIM Kozhikode and an opportunity to gain the IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni status.

For more information, visit the programme page here.

