Infosys Q4FY25 results: PAT falls 12% to ₹7,033 cr, ₹22 dividend declared

Information technology (IT) giant Infosys on Thursday reported 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in consolidated net profit at ₹7,033 crore for the December to March quarter for the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25).
Revenue for the March quarter was up 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹40,92 crore, the Salil Parekh-led company said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.
The company's board of directors decided on the dividend payout and fix the record date along with the results. "Recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.The record date for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and payment of final dividend is May 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2025," the company said in the filing. "We have built a resilient organization with sharp focus on client-centricity and responsiveness to the market, thanks to the trust of our clients and dedication of our employees. Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins and highest ever free cash generation”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD in the statement. "Our depth in AI, cloud and digital and strength in cost efficiency, automation, and consolidation position us well for the needs of our clients", he added. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit of the company rose 3.3 per cent to ₹7,030 crore quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in Q4FY25. Revenue declined 2 per cent Q-o-Q in Q4FY25 and stood at ₹40,928 crore.
In Q3FY25, the company had reported an 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its net profit to ₹6,806 crore compared to ₹6,106 crore in the same quarter of previous financial year. Revenue increased by 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹41,764 crore in Q3 FY25 from ₹38,821 crore in Q3FY24. The company's total operating expenses rose 3.5 per cent to ₹3,732 crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹3,607 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Infosys shares opened at ₹1,404.85 and dipped to an intraday low of ₹1,378.60 on the BSE before recovering to close at ₹1,428.10, up ₹15.10 or 1.07 per cent. According to media reports, Infosys shares have dropped 25 per cent so far in 2025 on the back of volatility experienced by IT stocks amid US tariffs imposition and then a pause for 90 days.