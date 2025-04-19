Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 6.6% to Rs 17,616 cr, NPAs up by 0.43%

The country's biggest private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 16,512 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Net NPAs or bad loans rose to 0.43 per cent, from 0.33 per cent at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

HDFC Bank on Saturday posted a 6.6 per cent increase in standalone profit at Rs 17,616 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25.

The country's biggest private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 16,512 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 89,488 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 89,639 crore in the same period of last year, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank reported interest income of Rs 77,460 crore during the January-March quarter of 2024-25, compared to Rs 71,473 crore in the same period a year ago.

 

The board of the bank recommended a dividend of Rs 22 per equity share of Re 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2025.

As regards asset quality, the bank witnessed slight deterioration, with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) rising to 1.33 per cent of the gross loans by the end of March 2025, from 1.24 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans rose to 0.43 per cent, from 0.33 per cent at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.

On a consolidated basis, the bank clocked a growth of 6.8 per cent in net profit to Rs 18,835 crore, as against Rs 17,622 crore in Q4 FY24.

The bank's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 19.6 per cent as on March 31, 2025.

Total balance sheet size as of March 31, 2025 was Rs 39.10 lakh crore, as against Rs 36.17 trillion as of March 31, 2024, it added.

Topics : HDFC Bank Private banks Non-performing assets

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

