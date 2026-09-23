VMPL

San Jose (California) [US], September 23: Impetus Technologies, a global software-led data and AI services company, today launched Forward Builders, its enterprise AI practice, formalizing work its engineers have been doing inside client operations for over two years - building AI systems that flag fraudulent transactions, approve claims, reroute shipments, and reprice products. Each engagement is led by a Forward Builder: a professional who carries an AI system - from idea to production.

For many years, enterprise software moved down a line. A product manager prioritized, a designer shaped, and an engineer built. That process of handoffs worked when software simply followed deterministic rules. It does not work for building AI systems that reason, decide, and act with their own agency. Forward Builders eliminates handoffs. Three things make that possible.

Industry practitioner knowledge of financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and consumer industries. Its builders arrive knowing which decisions a system can safely make on its own, which ones need a human in the loop, and which ones a regulator will ask to audit.

A method for building context, context engineering is how a company's knowledge gets into an AI system, and Impetus treats it as a discipline with three parts:

* What the system knows: enterprise data, rules, vocabulary, and the exceptions nobody ever wrote down.

* What each agent sees, and what it can act on: when several agents work on one task, who gets which information, what they share with each other, and what they remember along the way.

* How the system stays relevant after first launch: as policies change and data moves.

A platform underneath. Its builders work on Impetus' Leap AI platform. LeapLogic extracts the vocabulary buried in code and pipelines; Context Fabric turns it into governed context-what a term means, who owns it, and what each agent may see. For anything an AI agent does, Leap AI shows which agent acted, on what information, and with which tools, and ties AI spending to business results.

The practice works across leading frontier models, cloud and data platforms, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, AWS, Azure, Databricks, and Snowflake, as well as open-weight models, enabling builders to create custom, multi-model AI systems tailored to each customer's needs.

Two things decide whether an AI system survives contact with production. It has to account for itself - every decision is traced to the agent that made it, the information it used, and the tools it called. And the cost per decision needs to go down as the system scales. Forward Builders is accountable for both on every engagement.

Nachiket Deshpande, CEO, Impetus Technologies, said, "An architect never hands a blueprint down a line mid-build. The integrity of the system depends on one owner seeing it through, foundation to finish. Enterprise AI demands the same discipline. Forward Builders is how we deliver on that."

Samir Gosavi, Chief Revenue Officer, Impetus Technologies, said, "Forward Build makes ZERO distance a reality: no handoffs, no drift, no context lost between a client's problem and what ships to production."

Forward Builders launched with 100+ certified builders, each qualified through a five-stage internal standard before taking on client work. The practice will double in size by end of 2027.

ABOUT IMPETUS TECHNOLOGIES

Impetus Technologies is a global software-led Data and AI services company that helps enterprises make AI actually work. Built on a rich engineering heritage, deep industry expertise, and a robust technology partner ecosystem, Impetus enables organizations to modernize data foundations, engineer enterprise context, orchestrate trusted agentic AI systems, and govern them at scale to deliver measurable business outcomes. Impetus partners with leading organizations across financial services, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, and other industries, worldwide. Learn more at www.impetus.ai

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