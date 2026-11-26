BusinessWire India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26: Impetus Technologies, a global software-led Data and AI services company, has been recognized among India's Top 25 Best Workplaces™ for IT & IT-BPM 2026 (Large Category) by Great Place To Work® India for the fourth time.

The recognition underscores Impetus' continued investment in its workforce. Employees get the opportunity to build with emerging technologies and deliver solutions for some of the world's largest enterprises. Continuous learning, leadership development, and progressive people practices help them grow their skills and realize their full potential. All of this is anchored in an inclusive, people-first culture where ideas are welcomed, ownership is encouraged, and success is celebrated together.

Vikash Gaur, Chief Operating Officer, Impetus Technologies, said, "Consistency is the real measure of a great workplace, and ours is built on a sustained commitment to our people. In the age of AI, we are focused on enabling our talent to thrive, building an ecosystem where they can learn continuously, experiment boldly, and grow, while staying true to the culture that defines us. At Impetus, our people are at the core of everything we do."

This recognition adds to Impetus' growing legacy of workplace accolades and reinforces its commitment to building an organization where people and business excellence go hand in hand. Earlier this year, Great Place To Work® India also named Impetus among India's Best Companies to Work For 2026 in June and India's Top 50 Best Workplaces™ for Women 2026 in September.

The study, which reflects the voices of over 2 million employees across 730+ organizations, recognizes companies that have set new benchmarks in workplace excellence by fostering an equitable and inclusive environment where employee voices are heard, well-being is prioritized, and growth is championed.

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