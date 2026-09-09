IMT Ghaziabad Re-enters FT Masters in Management Ranking at #86

PNN

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8: Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad has re-entered the Financial Times Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking 2026 at #86 globally. The return marks an 11-place improvement over IMT Ghaziabad's #97 position in the 2024 ranking and places it among the 14 Indian business schools featured in this year's global table.

The FT MiM Ranking is a widely followed global benchmark for pre-experience management education. It assesses participating schools and programs across graduate career outcomes, salary progression, international mobility, diversity, career services and value for money, among other indicators.

For IMT Ghaziabad, the recognition is particularly significant because it follows the Institute's #59 global position-and #1 position in India-in the Financial Times Masters in Finance Ranking 2026. Its presence in both rankings in the same year reflects the growing international visibility of IMT Ghaziabad's management education portfolio and the strength of its outcomes across general management and finance.

The achievement comes as IMT Ghaziabad advances a wider internationalization agenda. The Institute is progressing the transition of its Dubai presence into the IMT Ghaziabad Dubai Campus, envisioned as an international platform for the PGDM Dual Country Program, short-duration certificate offerings and executive education. It is also developing international pathways and executive programs with globally recognized, triple-accredited partners, including KEDGE Business School and Vlerick Business School. These initiatives are at different stages of development and will be introduced subject to the applicable academic, regulatory and partnership approvals.

The program considered in the MiM ranking is anchored in IMT Ghaziabad's two-year, full-time PGDM portfolio. Its learning experience combines rigorous management foundations with experiential learning, close industry engagement, global exposure and career development. The Institute's role-competency approach further connects curriculum and developmental experiences with emerging managerial roles, while retaining the breadth, judgment and adaptability expected of future leaders.

"Re-entering the Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking at #86, together with our #59 global and #1 India position in the FT Masters in Finance Ranking, affirms IMT Ghaziabad's growing global relevance. We are building on this momentum through the developing IMT Ghaziabad Dubai Campus and international pathways and executive programs with established triple-accredited partners. Our purpose remains clear: to offer globally engaged management education that prepares responsible leaders who are role-ready without becoming role-bound."

- Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, IMT Ghaziabad

Together with its expanding global partnerships and Dubai strategy, the dual FT recognition strengthens IMT Ghaziabad's aspiration to be a globally engaged professional school contributing to the knowledge economy.

Official ranking: www.rankings.ft.com/rankings/3047/masters-in-management-2026

About IMT Ghaziabad

Established in 1980 under the aegis of the Lajpat Rai Educational Society, Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad is one of India's leading management schools. IMT Ghaziabad is accredited by AACSB and the South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS). Its eligible PGDM programs are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), and its two-year PGDM programs have MBA equivalence from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

The Institute offers AICTE-approved two-year PGDM programs, a program for experienced professionals and a Fellow Program in Management. Its academic ecosystem integrates research, practice, technology, responsible management and global exposure. IMT Ghaziabad has an engaged worldwide alumni network of more than 15,000 professionals, entrepreneurs, academics, public-service leaders and changemakers.

In 2026, IMT Ghaziabad is ranked #86 globally in the Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking and #59 globally-and #1 in India-in the Financial Times Masters in Finance Ranking. The Institute is expanding its international footprint through the developing IMT Ghaziabad Dubai Campus and collaborations with leading global schools.

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