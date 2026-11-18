PNN

New Delhi [India], November 18: The DeepTech Track by The VC Fellowship offers founders, operators and aspiring investors a gateway into emerging technologies and their commercial potential. With over 500 members already part of The VC Fellowship community, the initiative builds on an established network of professionals, investors and aspiring leaders interested in the venture capital ecosystem.

India's ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund has announced commitments of ₹7,131 crore to its first cohort of 19 Second Level Fund Managers, comprising 14 Alternative Investment Funds and five Focused Research Organisations. The announcement strengthens financing for research-intensive businesses and brings a parallel priority into focus: developing people who can translate capital into commercial outcomes.

Building a deeptech company requires scientific expertise, commercial judgement and patience. Technical validation, intellectual property and extended development cycles shape decisions well before a business reaches scale. While funding is the rocket fuel, technology and capable teams are essential to putting it to use.

For professionals from finance, consulting, strategy, product and technology, this is an opportunity to apply their experience in new sectors. Participating meaningfully requires an understanding of how these businesses develop, where value is created and when specialist expertise is needed.

A gateway between generalists and specialists

The DeepTech Track addresses these needs through cohort-led learning, practitioner exposure and community. It introduces participants to emerging technologies, their value chains and their relevance to business and investment, providing a structured starting point for professionals exploring the ecosystem.

For founders, the benefit is a clearer understanding of how investors connect technical progress with customer demand, commercial readiness and financing requirements.

Investor conversations and pitch reviews can help them identify gaps in how they present their businesses.

For operators, sector exposure helps clarify where skills in strategy, finance, product or business development can contribute, and which technical constraints affect execution. Participants can make more informed choices about the businesses, functions and learning pathways they want to explore.

For aspiring investors, case studies and practitioner discussions offer a foundation for assessing market potential alongside technology readiness, defensibility and capital

intensity. Concepts such as Technology Readiness Levels help participants frame better questions about development milestones and recognise where specialist diligence is required.

The programme provides orientation rather than specialist mastery across multiple technologies. Its purpose is to turn broad curiosity into clearer decisions about where to contribute and what to learn next.

Why The VC Fellowship?

The DeepTech Track grew from demand within The VC Fellowship community for a more structured understanding of research-led businesses. Following a first cohort for existing fellows, Cohort 2 extends participation to selected founders, technology professionals, operators and aspiring investors beyond that community.

The approach brings together three strengths: a community of mentors and learners, relationships with founders working in emerging technologies, and structured knowledge resources. Practitioner conversations let participants test their understanding against experience from the field; founder interactions connect technology with commercial realities; and case studies provide a basis for continued learning.

The longer-term ambition is to support progression from broad venture capital learning to deeptech orientation and focused sector pathways. The DeepTech Fellowship represents one such route, with further pathways in robotics, semiconductors and quantum technologies envisaged as demand and practitioner capacity develop.

As India expands deeptech financing, professionals need ways to understand where they fit. The fellowship's contribution is to help them build the context, judgement and relationships to take that next step.

Source: Ministry of Science & Technology / PIB, 12 October 2026.

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