India's GCC Boom Driving Next Wave of Demand for AI-Powered Workplace Collaboration

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Singapore-headquartered enterprise-grade video conferencing and unified communications provider, Yealink expects India to emerge as a strategic growth market as the rapid expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), increasing AI adoption and the evolution of hybrid workplaces create new demand for intelligent enterprise communication and collaboration solutions.

Speaking at InfoComm India 2026 held recently, Mr Zion Lee, Country Sales Manager (India) at Yealink, said the enterprise collaboration market in India is entering a new phase, with organisations increasingly moving towards building workplaces that improve productivity, collaboration and business outcomes.

"India is undergoing a significant transformation in the way enterprises think about workplace technology. With the rapid growth of GCCs, organisations are increasingly collaborating across geographies, time zones and functions, creating demand for communication infrastructure that is intelligent, seamless and highly manageable. The opportunity is no longer just about putting technology into meeting rooms but about creating connected workplace ecosystems that enable people and businesses to work more effectively," Zion Lee said.

For over 25 years, Yealink, which remains focused on a single domain - UC & C, has built deep expertise to support scalable, enterprise-grade communication solutions through continuous in-house R & D and long-term industry practice. For more than a decade, the company has been a strategic partner to Microsoft, collaborating closely on Microsoft Teams devices and platform compatibility. Trusted by global enterprises such as Siemens and Brose. Yealink helps organizations enhance productivity through reliable, AI-powered, enterprise-ready communication solutions.

At InfoComm India 2026, Yealink showcased AV ONE, a comprehensive AVoIP+ solution that makes Pro AV rooms simple and smart. AV ONE brings audio, cameras, Microsoft Teams Rooms systems, AVoIP, room control and room booking into one ecosystem with centralized management. This will help enterprises who often struggle with rooms built from devices by multiple OEMs, facing compatibility issues, complex cabling and fragmented management.

AI adoption giving tailwinds to the industry

According to AVIXA's 2025 Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA), India's Pro AV market is estimated at $10.7 billion in 2025, growing to $14.0 billion by 2030. Yealink, which currently ranks among the top three players in India, is looking to strengthen its market position as enterprises increasingly explore AI-led workplace technologies and integrated collaboration platforms.

A recent Frost & Sullivan survey of business leaders and IT decision-makers says enterprises are still at relatively early stages of their AI journeys, with 84 per cent of organisations remaining in the "exploratory" or "opportunistic" stages of AI maturity. This indicates significant headroom for AI adoption as organisations move from experimentation towards more structured deployment.

The evolution of AI-enabled collaboration is therefore expected to create a new layer of demand in India, particularly among enterprises that are building large-scale, digitally enabled workplaces, Zion said.

The evolution of enterprise communications is increasingly moving the market beyond standalone devices towards integrated platforms and connected ecosystems. Yealink is strengthening this ecosystem-led approach through collaborations with technology and channel partners, including Microsoft, Beetel and Wildcard among others, enabling enterprises to access integrated communication and collaboration solutions tailored to evolving workplace requirements in India.

Talking about the partnership with Yealink at InfoComm India 2026, Mr Saket Taneja, Co-Founder, Wildcard Techno Services said, "WildCard and Yealink have shared a strong and enduring partnership since 2009. For the past 17 years, we have been serving the Indian market with Yealink's products and supporting customers and partners through comprehensive sales, pre-sales, and post-sales capabilities. As organisations across India accelerate their digital workplace transformation, we see a significant shift from procuring individual devices to adopting integrated workplace ecosystems that connect people, spaces, and technology."

According to Himanshu Srivastava, Business Leader, Beetel, India's enterprise technology landscape is witnessing a fundamental shift in the way organisations approach workplace collaboration.

"At Beetel, our association with Yealink reflects this evolution. As enterprises expand their digital and hybrid workplaces, particularly with the rapid growth of GCCs, the need for dependable collaboration infrastructure that combines ease of deployment, interoperability and intelligent capabilities is becoming increasingly important," he said.

About Yealink

Yealink is an innovative and trusted Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC & C) technology partner with over 25 years of focused expertise. Built on continuous in-house R & D, rigorous quality standards, and an engineering-first culture, Yealink has become a global Top 3 player in video conferencing and a strategic Microsoft partner for more than a decade, trusted by global enterprises such as Siemens and Brose. The company delivers reliable, AI-powered, enterprise-ready communication solutions designed for scalable, mission-critical environments worldwide.

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