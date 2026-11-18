PNN

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 18: Indian Phosphate Limited (NSE: IPHL), a manufacturer of chemicals and phosphatic fertilizers with integrated manufacturing operations across Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, has announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(₹ in Lakh, except EPS and margins)

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ravindra Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Indian Phosphate Limited, said: "H1 FY27 has been a period of strong growth for Indian Phosphate. Consolidated total income grew 84% to ₹907.73 crore, with EBITDA at ₹34.29 crore and Net Profit at ₹19.59 crore. This growth was supported by our expanding chemical capacity and our entry into import and distribution of different fertilizer categories.

Our Cuddalore chemical complex continues to ramp up, with the Anionic Surfactant plant commencing commercial production in June 2026 following the start of Sulphuric Acid production in July 2025, expanding our footprint in southern India. Through our exclusive arrangement with one of the largest overseas manufacturer for supply of Sulphate of Potash, we have entered into potassic fertilizers as the exclusive distributor to the Tobacco Board of India for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Looking ahead, we are pursuing the phosphate value-addition project in Sri Lanka and continuing to evaluate NPK complex fertilizers to broaden our phosphatic fertilizer range. With over 25 years of experience and our well-recognised Ankur SSP brand, we are well positioned to build on this momentum."

Business Outlook

* Cuddalore Chemical Complex: The Anionic Surfactant plant commenced commercial production in June 2026, following the start of commercial Sulphuric Acid production in July 2025.

* Entry into Potassic Fertilizers: Through an exclusive arrangement with one of the leading international manufacturers of Sulphate of Potash (SOP), the Company serves as the exclusive distributor to the Tobacco Board of India for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka for the 2026 crop season, with shipments scheduled during FY 2026-27.

* Sri Lanka Rock Phosphate Project: The Company submitted its proposal in June 2026 for the phosphate value-addition project, which contemplates a new SSP manufacturing facility and a Stage-2 sulphuric acid plant on a 30-year concession basis. The proposal is under evaluation by the Ministry of Industry, Sri Lanka.

* New Credit Rating: CRISIL Ratings reaffirmed the Company's long-term rating at CRISIL A-/Stable and short-term rating at CRISIL A2+, while enhancing the total rated bank loan facilities from ₹132 crore to ₹224 crore in November 2026.

* Quality and Diversification: The Udaipur unit received NABL accreditation, and the Company continues to evaluate NPK complex fertilizers.

About Indian Phosphate Limited

Indian Phosphate Limited (NSE: IPHL) is a leading manufacturer of chemicals and phosphatic fertilizers with integrated manufacturing operations across Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. With over 25 years of industry experience, the Company has established a strong presence in the chemicals business through Anionic surfactants and inorganic chemicals, while marketing fertilizers under its well-recognised Ankur SSP brand across 14+ states in India.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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