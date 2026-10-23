inDrive Steps Forward to Support Flood-Affected Families in Lucknow

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: inDrive, the global mobility and delivery services platform, organised a food donation camp in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, supporting drivers and families affected by rising floodwaters.

The initiative provided essential food supplies to households facing displacement, disrupted livelihoods and limited access to daily necessities. For drivers who depend on daily earnings, flooded roads and reduced ride requests made it particularly difficult to meet their families' basic needs.

Guided by its commitment to fairness, inDrive extended practical support to affected communities, helping families meet their immediate food needs as they work towards recovery.

Essential supplies, delivered directly

inDrive worked with a trusted local partner to procure, pack and distribute relief kits containing essential dry rations, including wheat flour, rice, dal, sugar, salt, turmeric and chilli powder.

Distribution prioritised drivers and families most affected by the flooding, providing food supplies to help ease the pressure on households during a difficult time.

Avik Karmakar, Country Manager, inDrive India, said: "Fairness is at the heart of inDrive, and that commitment extends to supporting our communities during difficult times. The floods have left many families struggling to access food and earn a living. Through this donation camp, we aimed to ease some of that immediate pressure by providing essential supplies. Our drivers and communities keep cities moving, and we stand with them as they recover and rebuild."

One family, one meal, one community at a time

The initiative supports the vision of inDrive's CEO to positively impact 1 billion lives by 2030. In Lucknow, that vision took shape through direct, practical assistance-one family, one meal and one community at a time.

The effort forms part of inDrive's humanitarian assistance programme, which supports communities affected by natural disasters and emergencies in the countries where it operates. Working with local teams and partners, the programme tailors assistance to urgent needs on the ground.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 400 million times and has been named the second most downloaded mobility app for the fourth consecutive year. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of services, including intercity transportation, delivery, and financial services. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M & A arm.

inDrive operates in 1200 cities in 47 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model, and through the work of its impact programs.

For more information visit: www.inDrive.com

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