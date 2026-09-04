Inspiring Change Through Words: Explore Life, Wellness, Relationships And Transformation With These New Authors

SMPL

Pune(Maharashtra) [India], September 4: A compelling collection of books brings together ten distinctive authors whose work explores some of the most relevant questions of modern life-from emotional growth and conscious living to relationships, career success, wellness, travel, spirituality, and the evolving world of real estate.

Associated with Wings Publication, these authors bring diverse professional experiences and perspectives to the written word, creating books designed to inform, inspire, and encourage meaningful personal transformation.

1) Ameya Vinayak Gatne and Himani Ameya Gatne's Roti, Kapda, Makaan, Internet and Travel explores travel as more than a holiday. The book examines how intentional journeys can strengthen romantic relationships, deepen family bonds, create shared memories, and contribute to personal growth.

2) Joining the collection is Dr. Deepak Vilas Parbat with Numerology and Destiny, a book that seeks to make the principles of numerology accessible and practical for modern readers. The book explores Mulank, Bhagyank, Kua numbers, and other numerological concepts, providing step-by-step guidance for readers interested in understanding how their name and birthdate may relate to different aspects of their lives.

3) Real estate professional and Triple Doctorate holder Dr. Kettaki Kasbekar turns her attention to the rapidly expanding world of luxury real estate in The Brand Address. Through industry analysis and global case studies, she examines branded residences and the intersection of branding, hospitality, luxury, and property.

4) Dr. Prabhakara Viswakarma Govindachari, a medical doctor, academician, Amazon bestselling author, and internationally recognised relationship, meditation, and tantra coach, brings his multidisciplinary experience to Quantum Union: A Guide to Relationships, exploring human connection and relationships through a broader holistic lens.

5) International author Isareeya Saipetch presents MyndBodhi: The Spiral of Wholeness Conscious Living, introducing her 5A framework-Awareness, Alignment, Awakening, Authenticity, and Abundance. Drawing from her work at the intersection of science and embodiment, Saipetch explores the connection between body, mind, breath, movement, and conscious living.

6) Completing the collection, young creator Kavya Shah presents The Quiet Art of Becoming, a reflective exploration of identity, creativity, balance, and the often-unseen journey from adolescence to adulthood.

7) Adding an entrepreneurial perspective to the collection, Manika Singh explores the connection between personal energy and business success in her book. A #1 Amazon bestselling author of Chakra Entrepreneur, she holds a Master's Degree in Business Management and has 15 years of experience in multinational companies, particularly in Human Resources. Drawing from her entrepreneurial journey, she examines how energy, motivation, willpower, and attitude influence business growth. She explores chakras as a framework for understanding obstacles and highlights the importance of balanced energy in achieving sustainable success.

8) With 17 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, Noopur Suba Derashri brings professional expertise and spiritual awareness together in From Intention to Impact: Mindfulness & Manifestation at Work. The book encourages professionals to approach ambition, productivity, and success through greater presence, purpose, and inner balance.

9) Priyanka Chordiya, a Chartered Accountant and relationship coach, explores the lessons children can teach adults in My Little Master. Through stories, observations, and research-backed insights, the book examines creativity, gratitude, mindfulness, forgiveness, unconditional love, and conscious living, encouraging families to grow together.

10) Joining this diverse collection is Rajesh D. Sanghvi with Jai Mata Di: My Book on Human Welfare. Across 25 chapters, Sanghvi examines universal challenges including unemployment, poverty, and the erosion of family and marriage as fundamental units of life. Drawing inspiration from his three gurus-Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, and Sadhguru Vasudevji-he explores root causes and presents practical perspectives for building a more harmonious society.

11) Decode Global Wellness by Sanjeev Krishnan looks beyond conventional wellness trends to explore the relationship between body, mind, energy, society, nature, and consciousness, encouraging readers to make more conscious choices in everyday life.

12) Spiritual author Venkatesh Dora explores faith, healing, abundance, relationships, and personal transformation in The Miraculous Healing Power of the Angels, presenting a spiritual perspective on overcoming life's challenges and creating a renewed sense of possibility.

Together, these twelve authors represent a diverse range of voices united by a common purpose: to inspire readers to reflect, learn, grow, and approach life more consciously. Through personalised support, structured guidance, and dedicated author services, Wings Publication continues its commitment to helping authors bring meaningful ideas and experiences to readers and create a lasting impact through their words.

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