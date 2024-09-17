Introducing Glutone-Hydra Mouth Melt: India's First Hydration Boost in a Mouth Melt: A New Era in Skincare

India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], September 17: Get ready to experience a groundbreaking advancement in Indian skincare with the arrival of Glutone-Hydra Mouth Melt. This revolutionary product, exclusively featuring the unique combination of Setria® Glutathione and Ceramosides™ in India, is a first-of-its-kind in the skincare supplement industry. Designed specifically for those struggling with dry and dull skin, Glutone-Hydra Mouth Melt introduces a convenient mouth melt format for unparalleled hydration and a radiant glow. As the only brand in India to offer this potent blend, Glutone, a flagship brand of Adroit Biomed Ltd., has carefully curated this innovative formula to deliver transformative results.

Now you can 'Touch the Glow - On the Go'

Glutone-Hydra Mouth Melt takes the Glutone-Hydra proposition a step further, offering users a pathbreaking mouth melt form that is easy to consume on the go. With its innovative formula and powerful ingredients, you'll feel the difference in your skin and achieve a supple and glowing complexion that lasts.

Exclusive Ingredient Combination

Glutone-Hydra Mouth Melt features a unique blend of Setria® Glutathione and Ceramosides™, two powerful ingredients exclusively available with Adroit Biomed in India. This innovative combination delivers a synergistic effect, providing unparalleled benefits for your skin.

The Power of Setria® Glutathione

* Clinically Proven: Setria® Glutathione is a 99.5% pure form of glutathione, scientifically proven to replenish your body's glutathione levels.

* Antioxidant Powerhouse: Glutathione is a potent antioxidant that helps combat free radical damage, protecting your skin from environmental stressors.

Regular use of Setria® Glutathione can help improve skin tone, reduce hyperpigmentation, and promote a radiant complexion.

The Importance of Ceramosides™

*Skin Barrier Repair: Ceramides are essential lipids that help strengthen your skin's barrier, preventing moisture loss and protecting against environmental factors.

* Enhanced Hydration: By improving your skin's barrier function, Ceramosides™ help retain moisture, leaving your skin feeling hydrated and plump.

*Promote Skin Moisture: Sourced from wheat, these ceramides significantly enhance skin moisture and elasticity, delivering visible improvements in just a fortnight.

Studies have shown that Ceramosides™ can improve skin hydration and elasticity in 15 days of use.

Together, Setria® Glutathione and Ceramosides™ work synergistically to deliver a radiant, hydrated, and healthy complexion.

Why Dry Skin Struggles to Shine

Dry skin can be a frustrating challenge, often leading to dullness, roughness, and a lack of radiance. The underlying issue lies in the skin's inability to retain moisture, leading to a compromised barrier function.

* Increased Pigmentation: Dry skin is more susceptible to sun damage, leading to increased pigmentation and uneven skin tone.

* Inflammation: The lack of moisture can contribute to inflammation, a key factor in dull and lackluster skin.

The Power of Glutathione and Ceramides for Dry Skin

Glutone-Hydra MM meets top safety criteria with both GRAS and FSSAI approvals and comes with dermatologist endorsements. Its safety and effectiveness are well-established, underscoring Glutone's dedication to premium skincare products for radiant results.

* Hydration Boost: Ceramosides™ help restore your skin's natural moisture barrier, preventing transepidermal water loss and promoting a hydrated complexion.

* Antioxidant Protection: Glutathione protects your skin from environmental damage, reducing inflammation and preventing further dryness.

* Improved Skin Barrier: By strengthening your skin's barrier, Glutone-Hydra Mouth Melt helps your skin retain moisture more effectively, leading to a radiant glow.

With Glutone-Hydra Mouth Melt, you can say goodbye to dry, dull skin. By addressing the root causes of dry skin, this innovative formula helps you 'Touch the Glow'. Feel the difference as your skin becomes supple, hydrated, and glowing.

Glutone-Hydra Mouth Melt: Your new On-the-Go Skincare

Glutone-Hydra Mouth Melt redefines skincare convenience with its innovative mouth melt format. This on-the-go solution allows you to nourish your skin effortlessly, wherever you are.

*Effortless Consumption: Simply open the sachet and consume the mouth melt for a quick and easy skincare boost.

* No More Mess: Say goodbye to creams, lotions, and serums that can be messy and time-consuming.

* Perfect for Busy Lifestyles: Incorporate Glutone-Hydra Mouth Melt into your daily routine, even when you're on the go.

With Glutone-Hydra Mouth Melt, you can enjoy the benefits of a radiant, hydrated complexion, even with your hectic schedules.

Get Ready to Experience the Glutone-Hydra Mouth Melt Difference #TouchTheGlow

Glutone-Hydra Mouth Melt positions itself as a premium offering in the Indian skincare market. It sets a new standard for scientifically-backed solutions with its unique combination of two globally acclaimed ingredients delivered in a convenient and fast-acting mouth-melt format.

With its powerful ingredients, convenient format, and science-backed benefits, Glutone-Hydra Mouth Melt is poised to become the new must-have for achieving and maintaining healthy, hydrated, and radiant skin on the go if you have dry skin!

To purchase Glutone-Hydra Mouth Melt and explore other innovative skincare products, visit the official Glutone website. Take advantage of their exclusive offers and limited-time promotions to maximise your purchase.

