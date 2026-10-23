Introducing Joyun, 'Seriously Playful' Skincare for a New Generation of Consumers

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Marico-acquired Satiya Nutraceuticals Private Limited has announced the launch of Joyun, a new-age skincare brand inspired by Korean beauty innovation and designed for Indian consumers. Built on the philosophy of "seriously playful skincare," Joyun combines science-backed formulations with engaging textures and formats to deliver effective skincare experiences tailored to Indian skin needs. With consumers increasingly seeking skincare that delivers both efficacy and experience, "Joyun" is launching 13 products across two hero ingredient ranges, Centella and Rose PDRN. Both ingredients are globally recognised and researched for their skin-soothing and rejuvenating benefits, offering effective solutions suitable for all skin types.

Bringing Korean Skincare Innovation to India

Korean beauty is known for its advanced formulations, ingredient-led innovation, and unique product experiences. As Korean beauty continues to gain momentum in India, driven by growing consumer awareness, product innovations, and cultural influence, Joyun enters the market with a differentiated proposition. The brand introduces a range of dermatologist-tested products that blend globally celebrated ingredients with solutions relevant to Indian consumers.

Built on Trust, Backed by Science

All Joyun products are:

- Dermatologist tested

- Mineral oil-free

- Sulphate-free

- Paraben-free

The formulations are developed with a strong emphasis on safety, efficacy, and compatibility with Indian skin.

The Rose PDRN range features a next-generation ingredient derived from rose. PDRN, or Polydeoxyribonucleotide, is a biologically active DNA fraction composed of low molecular weight nucleotides, known for supporting skin repair and regeneration. Combined with rose-derived actives, the range delivers an effective yet sensorial skincare experience that reflects Joyun's "seriously playful" philosophy.

The Centella range focuses on calming, hydration, and barrier support, making it particularly relevant for consumers navigating the effects of modern lifestyles and environmental stressors.

Where Science Meets Play

At the core of Joyun lies its brand philosophy, "The Lab of Play." The brand reimagines skincare as an experience that is effective and enjoyable.

From lightweight textures to fun application rituals, Joyun's formulations are designed to make daily skincare feel less like a routine and more like moments of indulgence, without compromising on scientific credibility.

A New Chapter in India's Skincare Evolution

Commenting on the launch, Founder of Satiya Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Rishubh Satiya said: "At Satiya Nutraceuticals, we have always focused on building brands that address evolving consumer needs through innovation. With Joyun, we are introducing a skincare brand that brings together advanced Korean beauty inspirations, clinically backed ingredients, and formats designed for Indian consumers. Our ambition is to create a trusted brand that delivers visible results while making skincare a joyful everyday ritual."

Backed by Marico, one of India's leading FMCG companies, Satiya Nutraceuticals is committed to delivering products that balance efficacy, safety, and sensory appeal for today's skincare consumer. Built on the philosophy of "Seriously Playful Skincare," Joyun combines science-backed formulations with engaging textures and formats to create a unique skincare experience.

Visit joyun.in to know more.

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