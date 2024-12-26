Investment Opportunity - Prateek Group's Upcoming Premium Residences in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad

NewsVoir

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26: The housing segment across the National Capital Region witnessed remarkable growth and transformation over the years. Amid the evolving buyers' preferences, the region has transitioned into a well-rounded ecosystem offering a blend of luxury and connectivity. Among the standout locations in NCR, Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad has quickly established itself as a prime residential hotspot. Strategically situated between Noida, Delhi, and Ghaziabad, Siddharth Vihar offers the perfect balance of urban convenience and serene living. Its robust infrastructure, seamless connectivity via major highways like NH-24, and proximity to industrial and IT hubs make it an attractive choice for both end-users and investors.

Prateek Group, a name synonymous with excellence and trust in the real estate sector, is set to elevate luxury living in the region with its upcoming premium residences in Siddharth Vihar. Designed to redefine modern lifestyles, this landmark development combines architectural brilliance with unparalleled amenities to offer a living experience like no other. With over 19 years of legacy of delivering projects on time and with exceptional quality standards, Prateek Group has earned the trust and confidence of countless homebuyers. The upcoming premium residences are no exception, offering a rare blend of luxury, value, and investment potential.

Besides, Siddharth Vihar offers a unique advantage with its high rental demand and robust potential for capital appreciation. The group boasts a stellar record of delivering projects that have consistently achieved the fastest and highest rental and capital appreciation in the region. Prateek Group is the first developer to introduce a township project, Prateek Grand City, in Ghaziabad's Siddharth Vihar region. The upcoming premium residences are part of this township, offering long-term value, high ROI, and an exceptional luxury living experience.

The company has successfully pre-launched the 1st phase of its project, offering 1200 flats, and has already booked approximately 700 units during this phase. In its exclusive pre-launch price of just Rs. 9000 per sq. ft., the project offers an unbeatable opportunity for homebuyers and investors. The exciting pre-launch offer is about to close soon.

Samaresh Jha, from Pride, one of the channel partners of Prateek Group, expressed, "The response to the pre-launch offer has been amazing. Investors and homebuyers are recognizing the tremendous potential this project holds. The combination of strategic location, world-class amenities, and Prateek Group's commitment to quality ensures the project promises lifestyle and value appreciation. We are confident that this project will meet the growing demand for luxury living and deliver exceptional returns."

Starting at Rs. 1.10 CR onwards*, the development offers a range of thoughtfully designed configurations, including 2 BHK, 3 BHK, and 4 BHK options, catering to the diverse needs of modern families.

Strategically located just a 20-minute drive from India Gate and 25 minutes from South Delhi's bustling commercial hub, the project offers a seamless blend of accessibility and a luxurious lifestyle. As Ghaziabad continues to evolve into a major real estate hub, Siddharth Vihar benefits from its central location within the growth corridor, attracting both end-users and investors seeking quality housing with modern amenities. As this demand soars, leading developers are redefining urban lifestyles with projects that balance elegance and functionality.

Further, the project's thoughtful design is represented by 'The Butterfly,' a mascot that symbolizes elegance, beauty, and transformation. The butterfly theme is woven into the project's design philosophy, emphasizing a lifestyle of beauty, freedom, and serene living. The development aims to create a space that feels like stepping into a fantasy world, offering a truly enchanting environment to call home. What sets this project apart is its timeless Colonial and European architecture. Every detail of the project has been meticulously planned to ensure residents experience comfort, convenience, and a sense of calm in their everyday lives. This unique combination evokes the feel of a fantasy world while offering an ultra-luxury lifestyle.

Thus, Prateek Group's unwavering commitment to quality, timely delivery, and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted name in the real estate sector. This upcoming development continues their legacy of creating landmark projects that redefine urban living and stand as a testament to their excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)