IPE Hyderabad Opens Admissions for 2027-29 PGDM Programmes, Launches Poster and Information Brochure

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, today announced that PGDM admissions are open for its 2027-29 batch. The announcement was made at an event organized in the IPE Auditorium, where the institute launched its Admissions 2027-29 poster and Information Brochure.

Prof. (Dr.) S Sreenivasa Murthy, Director, IPE, released the poster and brochure alongside Prof. (Dr.) Y Rama Krishna, Dean, Admissions and Branding, and Prof. (Dr.) M Meher Karuna, Dean, Academics. The Director also unveiled the revamped admissions webpage and released promotional reels made by PGDM students.

Six PGDM programmes, each with its own strength

Established in 1964 and working under the aegis of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Education, Government of India, IPE offers six different two-year full-time PGDM programmes. These are approved by AICTE, accredited by NBA and SAQS, and accorded MBA equivalence by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). IPE is also a member of AACSB.

The PGDM (General) programme, offered since 1995, builds strong skills across all core areas of management in the first year and adds specialised skills through dual electives in the second year. PGDM (Marketing Management), offered since 2007, combines sales, digital marketing, brand management and consumer psychology with live projects that turn consumer insight into marketing strategy. PGDM (Banking and Financial Services), offered since 2008, gives students 50+ finance-related credits and hands-on work with financial databases such as Bloomberg and ProwessIQ. PGDM (International Business), offered since 2009, takes students on international study tours and port and industry visits to destinations such as Europe, Dubai and Malaysia for first-hand exposure to global markets. PGDM (Human Resource Management), offered since 2012, prepares students for people-management roles through mentoring, live HR projects and extended industry engagements. PGDM (Business Analytics), the institute's newest programme, offered since 2024, trains students as business analysts by imparting hands-on training in SQL, Python, R, Power BI and Tableau, along with predictive analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

IPE also offers the Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), a doctoral-level programme for first-class Master's graduates. Selection is through qualification in NET / CAT, a research proposal and interview, and selected candidates receive an IPE fellowship.

Admission process and scholarships

Applicants need to possess a bachelor's degree from a UGC recognised institution with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC, ST and PC candidates). Valid scores in CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, ATMA, GMAT or TGICET are accepted. Shortlisted candidates go through a psychometric test, a short essay, a group discussion and a personal interview.

Students can register and appear for upcoming management entrance tests that dates include CAT on November 29, 2026; MAT on December 20 and 27, 2026; XAT on January 3, 2027; and CMAT on February 7, 2027. IPE offers merit scholarships of up to Rs. 6 lakhs and sports and arts scholarships of up to Rs. 4 Lakhs. A special scholarship is available for students from the Northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Management education builds careers and leaders

Prof. S Sreenivasa Murthy, Director, IPE, said, "Management education must combine academic rigour with professional relevance. In a fast-changing economy, a good programme gives young people the judgement, skills and confidence to lead organisations and build careers that keep growing. He suggested prospective students to look at the legacy of IPE, its commitment to quality education and infrastructure and then decide to join the IPE."

Talent should not be turned away for lack of means

Prof. (Dr.) Y Rama Krishna, Dean, Admissions and Branding, said, "We want merit students to join IPE regardless of their financial background. Our program fee is Rs. 9 lakhs for two years and all eligible and merit students will get scholarship ranging from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 2 Lakhs. Our merit scholarships of up to Rs. 2 Lakhs and sports and cultural scholarships of up to Rs. 4 Lakhs recognise achievement inside and outside the classroom, and our special scholarship supports students from the Northeast, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. In addition, for limited merit students IPE offers complete tuition fee waiver worth Rs. 6 lakhs."

Placement preparation begins in the first year

Prof. (Dr.) M Meher Karuna, Dean, Academics, said: "Our placement results come from steady preparation over two years. Group discussions, interviews, resume building and communication training are part of the curriculum from the first year. Live projects, guest sessions and internships enable students meet industry well before they join it. More than 100 companies visit our campus every year, and recruiters tell us our graduates arrive ready to perform from day one on the job."

Placements and campus

Each year more than 100 companies visit IPE for campus recruitment. IPE's recent packages range from Rs. 5 lakh per annum at the lowest to a median of about Rs. 8 lakh and a highest of Rs. 23.5 lakh. Prominent Recruiters include Deloitte, PwC, TCS, Wipro, Oracle, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wells Fargo, S & P Global, FactSet, DE Shaw, Colgate Palmolive, Heritage Foods, Amul, Dr. Reddy's, Birla Opus, Tata Power, Naukri, Apple etc,

The 22-acre green campus at Shamirpet has digitally equipped classrooms with lecture-capture technology and a library of nearly one lakh books with access to premium research databases. Students can earn SAP and Bloomberg certifications at no additional cost. About 1,100 students study on campus, which has air-conditioned hostels, an indoor stadium, a FIFA-standard football ground and a yoga and wellness centre.

How to apply

Applications are open at admissions.ipeindia.org. Additional information is available at www.ipeindia.org. Call the toll-free number 1800-120-4473.

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