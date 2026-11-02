iSTEEL XLS-D TMT Bars' Quality Record Recognised with BIS Manak Veer Award

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2: The quality record of iSTEEL XLS-D TMT bars has been recognised with the Manak Veer Award from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India.

Presented during the World Standards Day celebrations in Chennai on October 14, 2026, the award recognises commitment to quality, standards compliance and consumer safety. Mr. Sakthivel, General Manager, received the award on behalf of Viki Industries Private Limited, which manufactures iSTEEL XLS-D TMT bars.

The company was recognised under the category "Zero Failure Past 5 Years with Max Test Reports." Following a Certificate of Appreciation in 2024, this marks its second BIS recognition for quality. The latest award reflects five years of zero test failures in periodic BIS testing of randomly selected TMT bar samples collected from the factory and the market. These samples were tested for conformity with applicable Indian Standards.

The recognition reflects iSTEEL's sustained attention to the quality of steel used in homes and other construction projects, giving homeowners, builders and engineers another reason for confidence in the steel they choose.

iSTEEL XLS-D TMT bars incorporate copper, nickel and chromium to enhance corrosion resistance. Quality assurance is supported by an NABL-accredited factory testing laboratory, mechanical and chemical testing, and ISO 9001:2015 certification. Its XLS-D TMT bars are GreenPro certified, while manufacturing operations also use green energy.

About iSTEEL

iSTEEL is a premium TMT steel brand backed by over 30 years of steel-making expertise. Guided by the belief that "A home is forever," the brand recognises that a home holds a family's hopes, memories and dreams. Its commitment to innovation, consistent quality and durability centres on helping homes stay strong for generations.

Having touched over 5 lakh homes, iSTEEL has a network of 300+ dealers across South India. Its portfolio includes iSTEEL XLS-D TMT bars, iSTEEL Zinc galvanised TMT bars and ready-made reinforcement solutions. More information on its products and quality practices is available at https://isteel.in/

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