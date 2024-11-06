Izzhaar is the 'Invitation Partner' of 'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025'

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has proudly announced Izzhaar as the official Invitation Partner for the 2025 edition of its prestigious awards ceremony. The platform aims to unify technical and mainstream awards, ensuring that recognition is purely based on contributions to cinema. From renowned megastars to rising filmmakers, every individual will be honoured under a single, unified emblem.

Scheduled for February 20, 2025, in Mumbai, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 will be a grand celebration of cinematic excellence. The ceremony will bring together esteemed celebrities, media professionals, dignitaries, and industry leaders to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements in Indian cinema over the past year. DPIFF 2025 aims to be a significant gathering for the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry, and the International Film Fraternity, all unified under one illustrious emblem.

Izzhaar is an innovative and dynamic organization, celebrated for its craftsmanship in creating bespoke, customizable curios that bring joy to both the giver and receiver. Renowned for its commitment to sustainability and environmentally friendly practices, Izzhaar creates thoughtful, idea-driven gifting solutions that not only elevate the aesthetic of any space but also become cherished keepsakes in one's life. It stands as the ultimate destination for discovering the perfect gift for loved ones, blending artistry with a personal touch.

Ruchita Bansal, the Founder and Creative Director of Izzhaar, expresses on consecutive association, "It feels incredible to be the official 'Invitation Partner' for the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for the third consecutive year. We are truly inspired to craft the exquisite invites for the DPIFF Awards 2025, themed 'A World Stage: The Global Legacy of Indian Cinema.' This collaboration allows us to celebrate the essence of cinema with a passion and creativity that reflect the spirit of this award. It's a valued connection that fuels our enthusiasm and commitment to elevate the experience year after year.

Izzhaar seamlessly blends heritage with innovation, taking inspiration from traditional concepts while incorporating modern trends. The brand's commitment to sustainability aligns with DPIFF's vision, and the mystical unicorn, symbolizing legendary elegance, resonates with the festival's rich history.

Anil Mishra, Founder & Managing Director of DPIFF and Consultative Committee Member of FCI into Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & PD, Government of India, commented on the association, "We are delighted to once again associate with Izzhaar for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025. Their unwavering dedication to creativity and elegance aligns perfectly with our mission to honour the remarkable contributions of the film industry. The 2024 invitation featured a striking blend of artistry and craftsmanship, inspired by Mughal architectural designs. Its central motif directed the aesthetic, incorporating traditional Indian line art in a two-sided, open-door format. Intricate laser-cut details aligned seamlessly with the previous DPIFF theme. Crafted from pure black velvet laminated paper, the invitation radiated luxury, enhanced by shimmering gold embossing of the ceremony name and framework."

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 will exalt the theme 'A World Stage: The Global Legacy of Indian Cinema'. This homage venerates the profound and immutable impact of Indian films on the global arena, intertwining their illustrious history with their vibrant contemporary presence. It commemorates the universal acclaim achieved by Indian cinema while recognizing its monumental contributions to the cultural and artistic elevation of international filmmaking. From legendary megastars to pioneering filmmakers, every individual will be celebrated with profound reverence under this emblem of unity and cinematic grandeur.

ABOUT IZZHAAR

Izzhaar is the brainchild of Ruchita Bansal, a lady with a Midas touch from Udaipur. Inspired by the vision of creating something different and distinctive for an exclusive worldwide clientele distinguished by their discerning tastes and preferences, she gives finesse to form and sustainability to aesthetics. Taking the art of expression to a different level, Izzhaar offers something that is truly one-of-a-kind, majestically categorized into Amanat, Zilver, Junior, Wedding, and Invitations & Gifting. We specialize in transforming traditional gifting into a personalized, elegant experience. Our collections are categorized by our clients into modern, minimal, luxurious, and artisanal.

For more information, visit: https://izzhaar.com

ABOUT DADASAHEB PHALKE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (DPIFF)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded to carry forward the legacy of the Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, affectionately known as Dadasaheb Phalke - The Father of Indian Cinema. The occasion celebrates and recognizes the brilliance of the Indian Film Industry and the ever-evolving cultural impact that India is making on a global scale, primarily through the medium of cinema. The distinguished platform integrates an annual awards ceremony with a vibrant film festival. The organization consistently embraces a leadership role in the sustainability movement, driving environmental and social initiatives through a range of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities that produce tangible results year after year.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, visit: www.dpiff.in

