PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16: JD Cables Limited, a manufacturer of cables and conductors for power transmission and distribution, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

Key Developments- Secured a domestic work order of approximately ₹30.43 crore, including GST, from reputed government and private entities for the manufacturing, testing, supply and delivery of cables and conductors, to be executed within 3 months.

- The Company proposes to raise up to ₹100 crore through a Ǫualified Institutions Placement (ǪIP) and/or preferential issue, subject to requisite approvals.

- Secured a work order of approximately ₹18 crore from reputed government and private entities for the manufacturing, testing, supply and delivery of cables and conductors.

- Received a domestic work order of approximately ₹12 crore, including GST, from a reputed private entity, to be executed within four months.

- Acquired an industrial facility of approximately 1.18 lakh sq. ft. at Dankuni, West Bengal, to strengthen the Company's manufacturing infrastructure.

- Installed production capacity expanded by an additional 28,000 km per annum, supporting the Company's ability to meet larger requirements.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Piyush Garodia, Managing Director, JD Cables Limited, said: "H1 FY27 has been a period of strong growth for JD Cables. Total Income rose 38.25% year-on-year to ₹1C7.83 crore, with EBITDA of ₹21.8C crore and Net Profit of ₹12.23 crore. We remain focused on improving our margins as we scale up operations.

During the period, we strengthened our manufacturing base with the acquisition of a 1.18 lakh sq. ft. facility at Dankuni and added 28,000 km per annum to our installed capacity. Order inffows remain healthy, including our latest domestic work order of approximately ₹30.43 crore from reputed government and private entities.

We are widening our portfolio to include MVCC, AL5S, HTLS conductors and HT cables. With the proposed fundraise of up to ₹100 crore, we are well positioned to serve growing demand across power transmission and distribution networks."

Business Outlook

- Wider Product Portfolio: The Company is expanding its offerings to include MVCC, AL59, HTLS conductors and HT cables, addressing a broader range of power transmission and distribution requirements.

- Infrastructure Projects: Alongside its cables and conductors business, the Company has expanded into infrastructure projects involving civil and electrical works.

- Pan-India Reach: The Company has a supply presence across more than 15 states, with vendor approvals from various State Electricity Boards.

About JD Cables Limited

JD Cables Limited manufactures cables and aluminium conductors used in electricity transmission and distribution networks. Its portfolio includes power cables, control cables, aerial bunched cables, single-core service wires and a range of aluminium conductors.

The Company serves power utilities and infrastructure projects, with a supply presence across more than 15 states and vendor approvals from various State Electricity Boards. Supported by manufacturing facilities in West Bengal, modern machinery and in-house testing laboratories, the Company is expanding its production capabilities and product range, and has also expanded into infrastructure projects involving civil and electrical works.

Discalimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reffect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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