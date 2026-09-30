NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30: With a spectacular height of over one kilometre, the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia will eclipse all previous human constructions once completed. In addition to its impressive dimensions, German precision is also evident in what will be the world's tallest building: fischer products ensure that Jeddah Tower grows safely into the sky.

Where ancient trade routes meet a modern megacity, Saudi Arabia's new landmark is rising. Jeddah - once a modest port - has catapulted itself into a vibrant metropolis in just five decades. Today, the city is a melting pot of tradition and technology, bazaar and business, past and vision. Nothing makes this clearer than the city's great tower, which is currently under construction: Jeddah Tower will cost more than one and a half billion euros and is scheduled for completion in 2028. Its proximity to the Red Sea will make it a gigantic beacon for a region that is currently reinventing itself. And right in the middle of it all: the fischer Group of Companies.

The fastening pioneer from the northern Black Forest is supplying steel and chemical products for the mega-project. fischer experts are on site and will accompany those involved in the construction until the project is successfully completed.

The Jeddah Tower is one of a series of record-breaking buildings in the world that feature fischer solutions. These include: the 'Ain Dubai', the world's tallest observation wheel; the Burj Khalifa, at 828 metres the current leader among the world's skyscrapers; Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum with its striking architecture - and many other landmarks in the region.

Osama Farhat, General Manager Sales KSA at fischer said "Being selected for the Jeddah Tower is a testament to our engineering excellence and our commitment to the region. Our chemical and steel anchors were chosen not just for their load-bearing capacity, but for their proven reliability in extreme conditions. We provide the safety and precision that a project of this height demands, ensuring that our solutions meet the rigorous standards required for the world's tallest building."

"Jeddah Tower is a landmark achievement that reflects the trust placed in fischer solutions for the world's most demanding construction projects. Being part of the world's tallest building is a proud moment for the fischer Group and reinforces our commitment to delivering global engineering excellence and proven reliability to customers in India," says Mayank Kalra, Managing Director, fischer India.

Online: www.fischer.in/en-in

Contact: fischer Building Materials India Private Limited

Ward No. 76, Unit 101, First Level, New No. 3, Old No. 4, Prestige Sigma, Richmond Town, Bengaluru- 560001, Karnataka

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