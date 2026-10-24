Justdial Extends Local Business Discovery to ChatGPT, Creating New Digital Touchpoints for Small Businesses

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: Justdial Limited, India's leading local search platforms, has introduced its ChatGPT plugin to help users find local businesses and view verified ratings and service-related information within ChatGPT. The initiative reflects Justdial's continued focus on helping small businesses build their online visibility and reach consumers across a wider range of digital platforms.

When people look for a local service, they usually start with a particular requirement. With this integration, users can explain what they need in everyday language and find relevant business information as part of the conversation. Bringing Justdial's local search capabilities to ChatGPT is intended to make the search process more convenient and support better-informed decisions. To use the feature, users can add the Justdial plugin from the plugins tab and tag Justdial in their ChatGPT query.

Mr. Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer, Justdial, said, "In a dynamic technology landscape, our priority is to act as a catalyst for merchants by expanding their visibility across all possible consumer touchpoints. For decades, Justdial has built an extensive understanding of India's local business ecosystem. Extending this intelligence into environments like ChatGPT ensures our listed merchants remain discoverable wherever consumer intent emerges, actively supporting them throughout their business growth journey."

The integration provides an additional opportunity for small businesses to benefit from their existing Justdial listings. Businesses listed on the platform can gain cross-channel visibility, with their details and verified ratings appearing in conversational experiences alongside the other channels through which consumers already discover them.

By bringing local business information into another digital interaction channel, the initiative will help consumers discover businesses at different points in their search journey. This expands Justdial's reach as a platform for discovering local businesses, helping businesses connect with consumers across India.

About Just Dial Limited

Just Dial Limited provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/PC website (https://www.justdial.com), mobile site (https://t.justdial.com), mobile apps (Android & iOS), over the telephone (Voice, pan India number 88888-88888) and text (SMS). Justdial's latest version of JD App is an All-in-One App, replete with features like Map-aided Search, Live TV, Videos, Stock quotes, etc. to make the life of the consumer infinitely smoother and more engaging.

The Company has launched its B2B marketplace platform, JD Mart. JD Mart, available at https://www.jdmart.com and via apps on Play Store and App Store, is aimed at enabling millions of India's manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers to become internet-ready, get new customers and sell their products online. The platform offers digital product catalogues to businesses and aims at digitalising India's businesses, especially MSMEs, across categories. Buyers can discover vendors offering a wide selection of products across millions of categories to suit their B2B requirements.

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