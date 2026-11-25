PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: K.V. Toys India Limited, which manufactures, brands and distributes innovative impulse toys under its proprietary brands ǪUCO and ZOZO, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

H1 FY27 Financial Highlights

Standalone

(₹ in Lakh)

Consolidated

(₹ in Lakh)

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Karan Narang, Chairman G Managing Director, K.V. Toys India Limited, said:

"H1 FY27 has been a strong half for K.V. Toys. Revenue stood at ₹102.74 crore, a growth of 27.70% over the same period last year, while EBITDA came in at ₹7.21 crore and Net Profit at ₹4.85 crore. In phase one, our focus was on getting certifications, manufacturing flexibility, national distribution, working-capital capacity and a much stronger balance sheet. Phase two is all about carrying brands with stronger economics.

We are deepening backward integration and assembly through our indigenous production system, Indo Manufacturers, which gives us better control over our margins while allowing essential focus on R & D.

The next chapter for us is not about drawing boxes on a strategy slide but about making the boxes already drawn, perform."

Business Updates And Outlook

* Resilient Margin Management: The Company demonstrated strong resilience during H1 FY27 despite the West Asia conflict and significant increases in raw material and other input costs, navigating these challenges through operational efficiencies, prudent pricing actions and selective cost absorption.

* Proposed Investment in Play Panda: Board has approved an investment in Play Panda, subject to the completion of due diligence and other statutory requirements, which are currently in progress. Once these are complete, we expect to close the transaction by the end of this quarter.

* ǪUCO Portfolio Expansion: The Company expanded ǪUCO across plastic impulse toys, educational toys, DIY kits, dolls, board games, stationery, bubble toys and outdoor play products.

* Distribution Footprint: As on September 2026, the Company had 700+ active SKUs, 1,400+ active wholesalers, 30+ modern trade chains and 15 OEM manufacturing partners, serving 18+ states, with a modern trade / general trade revenue share of ~55% / ~45%.

About K.V. Toys India Limited

K.V. Toys India Limited manufactures, brands and distributes innovative impulse toys designed to inspire creativity, curiosity and learning. The Company's offerings span Plastic Moulded Toys, Electronic Toys, Non-Electronic Toys, DIY Toys, Board Games and STEM Toys, marketed under proprietary brands ǪUCO and ZOZO across premium and mass-value categories. The Company follows an asset-light manufacturing model supported by a network of dedicated OEM partners, with presence across general trade, modern trade, e-commerce, quick commerce and export markets.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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