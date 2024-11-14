Kaapi Machines, Exclusive Partner of La Carimali, Unveiled the Innovative Carimali GLOW Coffee Machine at The Pride Plaza, Aerocity

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], November 14: Kaapi Machines, a pioneer in premium coffee brewing solutions in India and the exclusive distributor for the Italian brand La Carimali, proudly announced the launch of the Carimali GLOW. This event marked a significant milestone as Kaapi Machines introduced groundbreaking coffee technology to the Indian market. The unveiling happened at a business meet-and-greet with dealers, consultants, and key cafe chains in New Delhi.

The Carimali GLOW is crafted to serve the needs of small to medium-sized coffee shops, kiosks, and speciality cafes. This machine combines robust Italian craftsmanship with advanced technological features such as digital temperature control, electronic pre-infusion, customisable LED lights, and easy maintenance options. The Carimali GLOW stands out for its sturdiness, affordability, and superior performance, making it an ideal choice for businesses that value quality and consistency in coffee brewing.

Empowering Indian Cafes with Italian Precision and Expertise

For over a century, Carimali has set the benchmark in manufacturing professional coffee machines. With a product lineup that includes fully automatic and traditional machines, grinders, and accessories, Carimali has brought the art of Italian coffee-making to global markets. With headquarters in Bergamo, Italy, Carimali has cultivated a legacy in coffee technology that blends high precision and localized service.

Kaapi Machines, through its exclusive partnership with Carimali, is proud to bring this Italian heritage to Indian cafes and speciality coffee outlets. The Carimali GLOW, in particular, embodies Italian precision tailored for the dynamic needs of Indian coffee entrepreneurs. Beyond providing equipment, Kaapi Machines extends its support through training programs, technical services, and insights into global coffee trends, helping Indian cafe owners elevate their offerings.

"Setting New Standards in Coffee Excellence"

"We are thrilled to bring the Carimali GLOW to India and integrate world-class coffee brewing technology with local cafe culture," said Abhinav Mathur, MD of Kaapi Machines. "This launch was not just about a new product; it's about setting new standards in coffee excellence and supporting cafe owners with equipment, but also the training and insights needed to thrive in the global coffee scene."

The launch event featured live demonstrations by skilled baristas, giving attendees a first-hand look at the capabilities of the GLOW machine. These interactive sessions were designed to educate and inspire cafe owners on how to leverage this technology to enhance their coffee offerings.

Kaapi Machines continues to lead the way in the coffee industry by partnering with global brands like Carimali to deliver superior coffee experiences. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and service has made them a trusted name among coffee professionals across India.

About Kaapi Machines

Kaapi Machines is India's premier supplier of state-of-the-art coffee equipment, partnering with global brands to bring advanced coffee technology to Indian markets. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Kaapi Machines serves a diverse clientele ranging from local cafes to large corporate offices across the country.

