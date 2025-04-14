Monday, April 14, 2025 | 08:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed today for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025?

Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed today for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025?

Market Holiday on April 14, 2025: NSE, BSE, MCX are closed today on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. GIFT Nifty futures are, however, ruling 356 points higher at 23,273 levels

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Photo: PTI

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Market Holiday Today, April 14, 2025: Indian stock markets are closed today, Monday, April 14, 2025 on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti – the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.
 
Trading of securities will be suspended on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BSE, and MCX. Thus, buying and selling of equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, NDS-RST, Tri Party Repo, and commodity derivatives will remain suspended today to give tribute to the champion of the Indian Constitution.
 

Stock Market Timings

Stock markets in India will resume trading on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, and will operate as per the regular stock market timings. Markets, typically, conduct a Pre-Open session on the NSE and BSE from 9:00 AM to 9:07 AM. Following this, regular trading begins on the stock exchanges from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Later, between 3:30 PM and 3:40 PM, final closing prices are calculated for stocks/securities.
 
 
Stock markets in India operate from Monday to Friday and are closed on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).
 
This week is a truncated week with two market holidays. After today, stock markets in India will remain closed on Friday, April 18, for the Good Friday holiday.

SRF jumps 6% after commissioning ₹239 crore agrochemical facility in Dahej

Investors, however, will focus on the US-China tariff news this week, followed by corporate earnings, for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25).  ALSO READ | Banks closed April 12-14: Is your state on the holiday list? Check here
 
Heavyweights such as Wipro, Infosys, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are scheduled to announce their quarterly results this week.
 

Market Holidays List 2025

The upcoming stock market holidays in 2025 include Good Friday (April 18), Maharashtra Day (May 1), Independence Day (August 15), Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra (October 2), Diwali Laxmi Pujan (October 21), Diwali-Balipratipada (October 22), Prakash Gurpurb (Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti) (November 5), and Christmas (December 25).
 

Stock Market Recap

On Friday, US President Donald Trump’s announcement to pause reciprocal tariffs for 90 days boosted market confidence. The BSE Sensex surged 1,310.11 points or 1.77 per cent to end at 75,157, while the NSE Nifty50 shut shop at 22,828.55, ending 429 points or 1.92 per cent higher.
 
In the broader markets, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap jumped 1.84 per cent and 3.04 per cent, respectively.
 

Global Markets Today

Asia Pacific markets are moving higher on Monday after Donald Trump paused tariffs on some consumer electronics.
 
Further, China said the US’ tariff exemptions are a “small step” towards correcting the mistakes. Beijing has also urged US President Donald Trump to “completely abolish” the reciprocal tariffs, including the 145-per cent import taxes on China.
 
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rallied 1.82 per cent at the open, South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.29 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.72 per cent.
 
Nearer home, GIFT Nifty futures were ruling 356 points higher at 23,273 levels.
 

Topics : Markets Indian stock markets MARKETS TODAY S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 BSE Sensex Nifty 50

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

