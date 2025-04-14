Monday, April 14, 2025 | 08:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Mehul Choksi detained in Belgium; India initiates extradition process

Mehul Choksi detained in Belgium; India initiates extradition process

The fugitive diamantaire, wanted in the infamous Punjab National Bank fraud case, was granted residency in Belgium on November 15, 2023

Mehul Choksi

Choksi was reportedly residing in Antwerp, Belgium, with his wife Preeti Choksi. | Image Credit: X

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mehul Choksi, the fugitive diamond merchant implicated in the ₹13,850 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, was arrested in Belgium on Saturday and is currently in jail, according to media reports.
 
Reports suggest that Indian authorities confirmed the news on Monday morning and have initiated extradition proceedings.
 
While taking Mehul Choksi into custody, the police cited two open-ended arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai court, dated May 23, 2018, and June 15, 2021, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
He is likely to apply for bail and seek immediate release, citing ill health and other grounds.
 
 
The 65-year-old was reportedly residing in Antwerp, Belgium, with his wife Preeti Choksi, a Belgian citizen. He was granted an ‘F Residency Card’ by Belgian authorities on November 15, 2023.
 
Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi have been accused of defrauding PNB of ₹13,850 crore — one of the biggest frauds in Indian banking history.
  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Mehul Choksi, along with his company Gitanjali Gems and others, committed the offence of cheating PNB by fraudulently obtaining letters of undertaking (LOUs) and getting foreign letters of credit (FLCs) enhanced in collusion with certain bank officials, without adhering to the prescribed procedures. This, the agency said, resulted in wrongful losses to the bank.  So far, the ED has filed three charge sheets against Choksi. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also filed similar charge sheets in the case.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

