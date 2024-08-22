KARAM Safety launches industry-first innovative Portable Single Gas Detectors to enhance workplace safety

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 22: KARAM Safety, a leading global PPE player and fall protection solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its new portable single gas detector. This innovation provides comprehensive safety coverage, ensuring hazardous gases are detected effectively in the workplace. The new single gas detectors are compact and lightweight, ensuring convenient portability. They are equipped with replaceable sensors and batteries, and their robust design is built for the toughest conditions. The devices conform to the IP67 standard, ensuring excellent dust and waterproof performance. Each gas detector is equipped with automated troubleshooting checks to ensure sensor functionality, along with audible and vibrating alarm systems for effective alerts. They display real-time concentration levels of gases in the air and automatically save the 30 previous logs for thorough record-keeping. The detectors also feature a convenient docking station that allows simultaneous calibration of up to four devices, simplifying the calibration process. A metal clip is included for easy attachment to workwear. Effortless setup and data management are possible through the IR Link, and users can manually calibrate gas levels for precise monitoring and accurate readings. The detectors are available in three variants: UGS-O2, which detects low and high levels of oxygen; UGS-CO, which detects the presence and concentration levels of carbon monoxide; and UGS-H2S, which detects the presence and concentration levels of hydrogen sulfide.

Gas detection is critical in many industries to prevent exposure to hazardous gases that can pose serious health risks and lead to accidents. These devices protect workers from toxic gases such as carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, and ammonia, which can cause severe health issues or even be fatal. Additionally, they detect flammable gases like methane and propane to prevent potential explosions and fires, ensuring compliance with occupational safety and health regulations. This, in turn, improves operational efficiency by reducing downtime and maintaining productivity by preventing gas-related incidents.

KARAM Safety is a premier global occupational safety organization with an extensive portfolio of over 3500 certified products that meet various national and international standards. Known for its vertically integrated manufacturing setup, KARAM Safety produces all products and their components in-house. Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales & Marketing, KARAM Safety, commented on the launch, "By implementing KARAM Safety's cutting-edge portable single gas detector, companies can enhance their safety protocols, protect their workforce, and maintain a secure working environment. This innovation reflects KARAM Safety's commitment to advancing safety technology and setting new standards in workplace safety. We are dedicated to safeguarding the lives of millions of industrial workers worldwide by providing high-quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This commitment is supported by ongoing research and development, as well as manufacturing processes that are efficient, safe, and systematic."

KARAM Safety recently participated in the two-day Uttar Pradesh Fire & Safety Expo and Conference (UFSEC), where these new launches were displayed. The expert team at KARAM Safety continuously develops, tests, and evaluates products, establishing the company as a leading global provider of world-class PPE, fall protection solutions, and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety's mission is to protect millions of lives globally and make a significant impact in personal safety. The company aims to equip workers facing diverse hazards with comprehensive knowledge of personal safety. Beyond its business objectives, KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering individuals, uplifting communities, and preserving the environment.

