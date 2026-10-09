KARAM Safety Strengthens its Digital Presence with KARAM Online

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8: KARAM Safety, a leading manufacturer of industrial safety equipment and PPE in India, has strengthened its digital presence with its dedicated E-commerce platform, KARAM Online. The portal offers a seamless online shopping experience for individuals and businesses, from product selection to checkout. The wide product range is available 24x7, allowing customers to shop for safety equipment at their own pace.

The digital expansion also supports the direct connection between the consumer and the brand. The category-based design helps users navigate easily and explore safety equipment from head to toe. The platform also supports a strategic vision for the digital expansion of KARAM products and those of its associated brands, helping build a better and more approachable safety culture in India.

KARAM Online offers a comprehensive range of safety shoes, safety gloves, face protection, respiratory masks, welding shields, and a complete fall protection range. Accelerated in the post-pandemic landscape, online product discovery has emerged as an important part of the business and created a new journey of buying PPE. This move is seen as a strategic development for the safety industry and aims to bring workplace safety into the mainstream.

This digital expansion is more than a sales platform for KARAM Safety; it also helps people make conscious choices when buying personal safety equipment. Making certified safety equipment available online for individuals and businesses will strengthen customer trust and give the brand a competitive edge. Moreover, this will help people learn more about KARAM products and avoid counterfeit purchases.

With its dedicated ecommerce portal, KARAM Safety ensures people get 100% genuine, tested and certified products directly from the manufacturer. This portal is designed to bring more value to users and keep them updated on newly arrived, top-selling, and featured products in a timely fashion.

Users can also visit the industrial section to see suggestions and recommendations that help individual users and industry buyers build a stronger workplace safety culture. By bringing this portal closer to users, KARAM encourages them to buy products with greater awareness and consideration of safety standards.

With its digital arm, KARAM Safety Online, KARAM also brings convenience to safety categories. The order tracking feature helps users check the status of their orders and stay updated. For individuals and businesses, that means staying more informed and saving more time and energy while also getting authentic, certified industrial safety and personal protective equipment online!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)