KARM BABA Ventures Launches KarmAi to Make Business Intelligence Effortless

SMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 17: KarmAi, an AI platform from KARM BABA Ventures, goes live on 17th September 2026, at www.karmai.io. Every business owner has faced the same 3 a.m. question: is this buyer good for the money? KARM BABA Ventures is betting AI can answer it in seconds, not weeks. Built under the company's M.A.N.A.V. Mission, KarmAi puts real-time intelligence, buyer credit standing, freight and port data, and daily commodity prices in owners' hands, with tools that turn all of it into action instantly.

The Intelligence Businesses Actually Need

At its foundation, KarmAi hands businesses data once locked inside expensive enterprise tools:

Buyer Credit Information: Check a buyer's real-time credit standing before you commit, not after.

ECGC Buyer Data: Screen buyers against ECGC records to gauge risk upfront.

LC-Backed Bank Data and LC Accepted Banks List: See which banks stand behind a buyer's Letter of Credit and which will honor it before you ship.

Freight Data and Port Data: Live freight and port movements, so logistics runs on facts.

Latest Export Prices: Track export pricing so you negotiate with knowledge.

Commodity Markets Daily Information: Follow daily movements so pricing is set at the right moment.

Corporate Profile Access: Pull up a company's background and standing before you sign.

Weekly Updates and B2B Growth Tips: Fresh intelligence weekly, plus guidance to grow trade ties.

Intelligence alone doesn't close deals, so KarmAi adds tools that turn insight into output in minutes: an Image Generator for product and campaign visuals, a PDF Generator for ready-to-share documents, and a Pitch Deck Generator that makes an idea investor-ready without a design team.

Why It Matters

For small and mid-sized businesses, checking creditworthiness, tracking freight and following commodity prices usually means juggling several tools, a few consultants and much manual digging. KarmAi collapses that into one platform, then produces the pitch decks, PDFs and visuals needed to close. The launch reflects KARM BABA Ventures' broader mission: stripping friction out of trade-heavy sectors like agro commodities, textiles and exports, where the right data at the right moment decides whether a deal is won or lost.

Pricing and Early Traction

Pricing is built for growth, not gatekeeping: plans start at ₹99 and scale to ₹1,499 a month. The platform didn't wait for launch day to prove itself: KARM BABA Ventures onboarded 3,300+ enterprises during testing, usage that is already shaping the product.

Leadership Speaks

Maanav Dahuja, Founder and CEO, KARM BABA Ventures, said, "KarmAi is built on a simple belief, that every business, whatever its size, deserves the intelligence large enterprises take for granted. Buyer credit standing, freight and port movements, and daily commodity prices: these decisions are critical to trade, and businesses can now do all of these tasks and generate the pitch deck they need from one platform. Onboarding 3,300+ enterprises before launch tells us we're solving a real problem."

Yogesh Mehta, Co-Founder and CTO, added, "Our focus has been a platform that's reliable and genuinely useful, not another AI tool with a long feature list. At the core is real business intelligence: live freight rates, port data, buyer credit information and daily commodity prices. On top sit a dedicated image generator, a separate PDF generator, and a standalone pitch deck generator, so businesses can act right away."

Garima, Head of Sales and Marketing, said, "AI is not only the future; it is the business advantage of today. We are making intelligence simple, decisions smarter and growth faster, empowering every business to move beyond guesswork and compete globally."

Availability

KarmAi is live now at karmai.io, with more features rolling out under the product roadmap.

The M.A.N.A.V. Mission

KarmAi sits inside a bigger bet: the M.A.N.A.V. Mission, a flagship initiative aligned with the national vision for AI-led innovation and digital transformation championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It applies AI to sharpen operational efficiency and help businesses adopt intelligent systems at scale, building infrastructure that lets organizations automate core processes and compete globally. By equipping small enterprises and trading houses alike, it feeds the Viksit Bharat vision, India's roadmap to a developed nation by 2047 through innovation, self-reliance, and technology-led growth.

Looking Ahead

With operations and clients across India, Kenya, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, Iraq and Canada, KARM BABA keeps widening its footprint through cross-border trade and strategic collaborations. KARM Group serves clients in textiles, automotive, FMCG, steel, jewelry, media and real estate, combining digital technology, AI, media, trade and networking, including the KARM KARO Podcast, to build long-term value.

For media inquiries or partnerships, contact karm@karmbaba.com or +91 9034975500

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